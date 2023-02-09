Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra may contest from Varuna

Bengaluru: A father-son duo in Karnataka's Congress party have decided upon constituencies that they think are safe bets in the upcoming assembly elections. Siddaramaiah's son, Dr. Yathindra has claimed that he could contest from Varuna constituency of Mysuru district. This will mean that leader of the opposition, Siddaramaiah will be contesting from Kolar as he mentioned in January. Dr. Yathindra however, said that his father could still contest from Varuna depending on the high command's decision.

Dr. Yathindra visited the Mellahalli village in Varuna constituency where he is the current MLA. In his visit to the village, he interacted with the folks there and spoke about the work done by his father and himself. It is to be noted that since the inception of Varuna as an assembly constituency in 2008, Siddaramaiah has won twice in 2008 and 2013 while Dr. Yathindra won in 2018.

"Since the time when Varuna was declared a constituency, the Congress has been securing Varuna. No one can beat Congress in this constituency. BJP's strategies won't work here," Dr. Yathindra said confidently. "This assembly election will be the last that my father will contest. There is still an option for my father to contest from Varuna as the High Command will decide which constituency my father should contest from," Dr. Yathindra mentioned.

In the second half of January, B S Yediyurappa of BJP said, "Siddaramaiah is trying to create drama about his choice of constituency. As it seems to me, Siddaramaiah might try to contest from Mysuru instead of Kolar."

Either one from the duo can contest in Varuna and there is a tremendously high chance that Congress will secure the constituency.

Since this is claimed to be Siddaramaiah's last of the assembly elections, he could be the one contesting from Varuna instead of his son. Even political observers feel that Siddaramiah must take this step as he is capable punching BJP hard in what is stated to be his polilitcal swan song.