Social media-fuelled protest escalates into public scuffle

Mangaluru: Tensions ran high in Dharmasthala when a group of foot-marchers led by Bengaluru-based Sharana Basappa Kabja arrived near the Mahadwara of the revered temple, demanding justice in the long-pending Sowjanya rape and murder case. Holding placards and raising slogans, the group was intercepted by angry local residents who accused them of attempting to defame the temple and its Dharmadhikari. A verbal altercation ensued, escalating briefly into a scuffle.

Police arrived on the scene and took the protesters to the local police station, preventing further escalation. The group was later asked to leave the premises.

Residents alleged the group had recently circulated disparaging remarks about Dharmasthala and its head on social media, provoking resentment. “You’re misusing a tragedy for personal publicity and targeting an institution that has supported thousands,” said one local. The protesters, however, claimed they were merely seeking justice and were denied entry for darshan. “We are being suppressed for raising our voice,” Kabja told the media. Police confirmed that no arrests were made and the situation was brought under control without incident.