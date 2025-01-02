  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Software engineer commits suicide amid allegations of domestic abuse

Software engineer commits suicide amid allegations of domestic abuse
x
Highlights

Hassan: In an incident, Pramod (35), a software engineer from Hassan, reportedly took his own life, allegedly due to ongoing harassment from his wife....

Hassan: In an incident, Pramod (35), a software engineer from Hassan, reportedly took his own life, allegedly due to ongoing harassment from his wife. Pramod, who was employed at a Bengalurubased firm, went missing on December 29 after leaving his home.

His body was later found in the Hemavati River near Gorur.The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Alur police station, took a dramatic turn when Pramod’s wife arrived to view his body.

Tensions escalated as arguments broke out between the families of Pramod and his wife. Pramod’s relatives confronted his wife, leading to a chaotic scene that required police intervention to control.

This incident follows a recent wave of similar cases in Karnataka, ignited by the suicide of Biharbased engineer Atul Subhash due to alleged harassment from his wife. The case garnered national attention, bringing to light the issue of domestic abuse.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick