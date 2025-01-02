Software engineer commits suicide amid allegations of domestic abuse

Hassan: In an incident, Pramod (35), a software engineer from Hassan, reportedly took his own life, allegedly due to ongoing harassment from his wife. Pramod, who was employed at a Bengalurubased firm, went missing on December 29 after leaving his home.

His body was later found in the Hemavati River near Gorur.The incident, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Alur police station, took a dramatic turn when Pramod’s wife arrived to view his body.

Tensions escalated as arguments broke out between the families of Pramod and his wife. Pramod’s relatives confronted his wife, leading to a chaotic scene that required police intervention to control.

This incident follows a recent wave of similar cases in Karnataka, ignited by the suicide of Biharbased engineer Atul Subhash due to alleged harassment from his wife. The case garnered national attention, bringing to light the issue of domestic abuse.