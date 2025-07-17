State to set up quantum task force, targets $20 bn economy by 2035

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has announced plans to form a dedicated Task Force to steer the growth of the quantum technology sector, reaffirming its commitment to establishing the state as a national leader in quantum science and innovation. This move is part of a larger strategic vision to develop a $20 billion quantum economy by 2035.

At a high-level consultation held at Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday, ministers overseeing the portfolios of Science & Technology, Industries, IT & BT, and Minor Irrigation met with senior executives from global tech companies and academic leaders to discuss Karnataka’s roadmap in the quantum domain.

Ministers N.S. Boseraju (Science & Technology), M.B. Patil (Industries), and Priyank Kharge (IT & BT) addressed the gathering, assuring comprehensive support — including land allocation, infrastructure, and policy backing — to foster a thriving quantum ecosystem.

“Karnataka is uniquely positioned to lead India’s quantum revolution, given its world-class institutions, skilled talent pool, and forward-looking industrial base,” said Minister Boseraju. “We will consult the Chief Minister to form a Task Force to guide this effort.”

Industries Minister M.B. Patil reiterated the government’s readiness to facilitate industry demands swiftly, while IT&BT Minister Priyank Kharge stressed the importance of skill development and deep-tech collaboration.

The meeting was attended by representatives from IBM, AWS, Infosys, L&T, XeedQ, QpiAI, IISc, JNCASR, IIIT Dharwad and others. Vision Group Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan and government officials, including Principal Secretaries and Commissioners, were also present.

The upcoming Quantum India Conclave, scheduled for July 31 and August 1, will mark the first major event under Karnataka’s emerging quantum mission.