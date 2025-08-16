Station name mix-up causes confusion in Namma Metro Yellow Line service

Bengaluru: Just four days after the launch of the Namma Metro Yellow Line service, which has already seen passenger numbers exceeding expectations, a naming blunder has left commuters in a fix.

At the Electronic City Metro Station, the signage reads Infosys Foundation – Konappana Agrahara, while the actual Konappana Agrahara Metro Station is labeled as Electronic City. This swap of station names is causing significant confusion among passengers who are unsure where to board or alight.

The problem has led to ticketing mix-ups. Passengers bound for Electronic City must buy tickets for Konappana Agrahara, and vice versa. Commuters say the issue is compounded by mismatched names between the Metro stations and nearby BMTC bus stops, further adding to the chaos.

While the Yellow Line has cut travel time between points on the route to just 30 minutes, passengers say the mix-up between Electronic City and Infosys Foundation – Konappana Agrahara should be corrected immediately to prevent long-term inconvenience.

Meanwhile, in Hebbal, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking approval for 45 acres of land for BMRCL. She pointed out that the KIADB had earlier issued a notice to a private firm holding the land to compensate the original landowners. This could strengthen the private company’s hold on the property, potentially affecting the planned Metro depot, multi-modal hub, parking facilities, and other infrastructure in the area.