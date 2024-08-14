Stop looting, help revive HMT: Kumaraswamy lashes out at DKS

Bengaluru: ‘Don’thate me and spoil the state. I am working hard to give life to this factory.’ HD Kumaraswamy has lashed out at DK Shivakumar, asking for cooperation in the revival of HMT, saying that they have looted enough. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy held a press conference at HMT Bhavan in Bengaluru and lashed out at the Congress.



Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said Puttenahalli Lake was closed for constructing Dollars Colony. During whose time I took measures to prevent water from entering the houses. But what have you done to the people when you take city rounds every day? Every time I got the power in the lottery system itself. I have worked as much as possible for the people in that lottery power. But what have you done?

For several years there were few activities that were profitable. They created problem as I had signed the file. They said that Kumaraswamy is out to destroy the environment. The same Siddaramaiah government has given permission for mining in Devadari in Sandur. In the past, the government recommended which land to permit. There are no large trees.

Rs 192 crore has been transferred for environmental protection. There are some technical errors. The organization is ready to fix it. The Forest Minister has issued a note to bring the injunction. Rs 120 crores loss incurred per year. The families living there are coming to the streets. Yesterday Eshwar Khandre went on attacking. HDK said that Khandre has also sent a note.

HDK continued to speak and said that they have given land to HMT industry and it should be taken over. How did this HMT get land? In 1964, HMT should become a factory. Then Nehru had visited the factory. Lal Bahadur Shastri, King of Mysore all visited. It has a history. HMT was started during Nehru’s time.

During Nehru’s time, the factory was started to manufacture watches and belts. A new unit was started every year. HMT had an annual income of Rs 270 crores in 1970. From the profits, the company was established in many parts of the country, factories were running in Hyderabad and Jharkhand. Why did the minister write a note yesterday? As soon as the Minister gives notice, can they seize the HMT land? Who made the denotification in 2020? He said, “I have decided to visit the HMT factory and save it, and I am working hard in my own way.”

Kumaraswamy visited the HMT factory and this was the reason why I was being targeted. I am working hard to save Visvesvaraya’s dream factory. The government has not given the 599 acres of land to HMT free of cost. The officials I called has got all the documents. Rs 4.40 lakhs was paid on December 4, 1963. They have paid the money to the sanctioned land, they have not taken it free of cost. Since I just made an entry, the share value has increased from Rs 45 to Rs 92. Eshwar Khandre hastily ordered it for whom? Khandre has said the authorities that the vacant lot should be seized immediately, said Kumaraswamy.