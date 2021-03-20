SUCI communist holds public meeting to condemn price rise

Bengaluru: Hundreds of people representing several districts of the state on Friday marched against unprecedented price rise and other burning problems of masses headed by Socialist Unity Centre of India (SUCI) Communist, Karnataka State Committee, in a procession from City Railway Station to Freedom Park.

Addressing the Huge Gathering, K Uma, State Secretary of SUCI (C) Karnataka State said, " Even before People of the country recovered from the painful effects of Lockdown and pandemic, they have been further jolted by unprecedented price rise of all essential commodities and severe loss of income."

She Continued, " BJP led Central Government has failed to control price rise in the country. Fuel prices are increasing every passing day, yet Government has no intention to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. LPG price has increased from Rs 600 to Rs 825 in just three months. Foodgrains, Cooking oil, price of all essential commodities have reached unprecedented levels and poor people of the country are bearing the brunt of it! Post lockdown, Workers- Peasants- Middle class have lost income. Government says they don't have funds to aid them. But the same government has written off close to 2 lakh crore rupees worth corporate loans! Even while Comman man suffered during lockdown, Income of Ambani, Adani increased."

She called upon the people to develop a strong movement against price rise and "pro corporate policies of Central Government".

"When the people of country are dying from hunger and starvation, instead of standing by them, recently government cancelled Ration Cards of over 3 crore people only because they failed to link them to Adhar. Heavy Taxes on fuel are filling coffers of Government but Common man is not spared! Several Public Sector Banks, Industries which provided employment to lakhs of people are being sold to corporate houses. Even Railways, the transport backbone of the poor is gradually being privatised, which would result in severe unemployment and economic crisis. The workers and peasants who build the wealth of entire nation are penniless and have been pushed to destitution! It is time for All sections of oppressed to come forward and release a strong movement against this crisis. Farmers of the country through their historic movement have shown the way. SUCI Communist calls upon all democratic minded people to strengthen this movement and this rally is just a beginning! Let this culminate into a historic struggle against price rise, massive privatisation and anti people governments at centre and state." Uma concluded.