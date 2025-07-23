Supreme Court verdict on ED is significant: DK Suresh

Bengaluru: Bamul President and former MP DK Suresh has welcomed the Supreme Court’s recent judgment on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), calling it a significant step in the context of the agency’s alleged political misuse.

Speaking to the media at his Sadashivanagar residence on Tuesday, Suresh stated, “Yesterday’s Supreme Court verdict is very important. This is not the first time the apex court has pulled up the ED for its overreach and conduct. For the past two years, the court has been reprimanding the agency. It is evident that the ED is being used as a political tool by the ruling government at the Centre.”

He further cited that even the Madras High Court had criticized ED officials last week in a related case, and that opposition leaders are being targeted in politically motivated raids. “The Centre must abandon this politics of vengeance and shift focus toward development, youth empowerment, and resolving national issues,” he urged.

When asked whether political leaders are being harmed by the ED’s actions, Suresh responded, “In politics, one must be prepared to face everything. But using institutions like ED as a weapon to silence opposition leaders is a dangerous trend. The Supreme Court’s verdict has restored some faith in justice.”

Referring to D.K. Shivakumar’s statement about the cases against him being politically driven, Suresh said, “Despite the ED cases against us being closed, we continue to face harassment. Letters are being sent to CBI and the Income Tax Department. At every stage, attempts are being made to trap us in new cases. This is not an investigation in search of truth or justice, but rather a calculated effort to target political rivals.”

‘SIT formation should not be politicized’

Responding to questions about the recent formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the Dharmasthala incident, Suresh said that the state has a duty to address public concerns and maintain the sanctity of religious places like Dharmasthala, which is revered by many. “Some are wrongly portraying this as an anti-Hindu move.

It is, in fact, a step taken in the interest of Hindus. If any injustice has occurred, it must be corrected, regardless of who is involved,” he said. Suresh emphasized that no one is being targeted or shielded and that the temple is not the property of any single family. “If Lord Manjunatha is insulted, it is as though we all are insulted.

This must be addressed with the seriousness it deserves, without turning it into a political mudslinging match,” he stated.

On BBMP restructuring and urbanisation

When asked about the BJP’s opposition to the proposal to divide BBMP into five municipal corporations, Suresh said, “There will always be debates on such matters, but the government will consider all opinions before proceeding.”He also highlighted the need for better civic infrastructure in fast-urbanizing rural areas. “Many places in my constituency still fall under the Panchayat system despite being functionally urban. Citizens demand proper facilities, but Panchayats are unable to deliver them. Bengaluru has over 1.4 crore people; one commissioner alone cannot manage all affairs. That’s why the government is planning administrative reforms to improve governance,” he explained.

On CM’s & DyCM visit to Delhi

Addressing the criticism over Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Delhi visit, Suresh said, “Why shouldn’t they go? They are meeting party leaders to discuss organizational matters and also holding talks with Union Ministers about pending funds and developmental projects for the state. This is routine and nothing unusual.” When asked about Shivakumar’s name not being mentioned at the Mysuru ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, Suresh dismissed the issue, saying, “The Chief Minister has already clarified this. There’s no point in dragging it further.”