Tourists voice anger: Chamarajanagara’s much-awaited elephant camp yet to open

Chamarajanagar district, renowned for having the largest elephant population in Karnataka, remains mired in disappointment as its ambitious new elephant camp — touted to boost eco-tourism — remains unopened even a year after its announcement.

The Boodi Padaga Elephant Camp was announced with much fanfare last year, with promises to throw its gates open to tourists by July 30, 2024. But an entire year has passed, and the camp is still off-limits to visitors due to lack of final approval from the Forest Minister, according to forest department insiders.

This delay has sparked strong resentment among tourists who arrive hoping to witness elephants up close but return disappointed. Many feel the Forest Department’s lethargy is hurting both tourism and local livelihoods.

Chamarajanagar, while famed for its elephants, also suffers from frequent and often deadly human-elephant conflicts. Experts say the camp could play a crucial role in mitigating such incidents. Once operational, domesticated elephants from the camp could help drive back stray wild elephants that often stray into villages and farms, destroying crops and endangering lives.

Besides, the camp would also serve as an educational hub for visitors to learn about forest conservation and elephant behaviour, adding depth to Chamarajanagar’s wildlife tourism circuit.

Ahead of last year’s Assembly session, reports suggested that Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre would inaugurate the new elephant camp at Biligiri. But no such visit has materialised till now, and the site — despite being largely ready — remains off-limits.

Locals argue that if the Boodi Padaga camp had followed the successful model of the famous Theppakadu Elephant Camp in Mudumalai, it could have doubled the number of tourists coming to Chamarajanagar’s three safari points and boosted forest department revenues significantly.

Currently, the district has three safari centres, and a new elephant camp within the Biligiri Rangaswamy Temple (BRT) Wildlife Sanctuary could have added a major attraction.

With the additional footfall, local guides, safari operators and forest department coffers would all benefit.