Two held for alleged attempts at religious conversion

Chitradurga : The police have arrested two individuals on charges of attempting to convert people to Christianity by offering various inducements. The arrests were made following a complaint alleging that the accused were conducting meetings in a private residence in Prashant Nagar, Chitradurga, and actively trying to persuade individuals to switch their faith.

The complaint, filed by Deepak Raj, accused the individuals of hurting Hindu religious sentiments and attempting to convert people to Christianity through various allurements. Based on this complaint, city police raided the premises and apprehended the two accused, identified as Dhananjaya (35) and Josheva Israel (20). A case has been registered at the Chitradurga City Police Station in connection with the incident. According to the complaint, the individuals were holding regular gatherings at a house in Prashant Nagar.

During these meetings, it is alleged that they engaged in discussions that were hurtful to the sentiments of the Hindu faith.