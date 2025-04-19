Vidyasiri Scheme amount to be hiked to Rs 2,000

Bengaluru; Congress government is committed to the progress of the Madiwala community: You should make more efforts to come into the mainstream. For this reason, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made an important announcement that he will increase the amount of the Vidyasiri scheme to Rs 2,000.

Speaking at a program held in Kengeri after inaugurating the Kalideva Convention Hall. CM Siddaramaiah said, Children of Madiwala and backward communities should become educated. That is why he announced that the tuition fee for each student would be increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000.

In the 12th century, Madiwala Machhi Deva along with Basavanna had taken the initiative to change the society. There is inequality in our society due to the caste system. He explained that due to this, economic inequality has increased due to lack of employment and education. Basavadi Sharan had fought for the creation of a caste-free human society.

He explained that he had fought to eradicate caste inequality by raising his voice against the inhumane system of not being able to sit and eat together. He said that the purpose of the Anubhav Mantapa, which included secular representatives of all castes and communities, was to create a caste-free society. There is no MLA in Madiwala society, there is only one IAS officer. Manusmriti is the reason why Madiwala society is so backward. It was because of this inequality that Ambedkar set Manusmriti on fire.

He said that this Manusmriti is the source of the caste system.We implemented the Vidyasiri scheme with the aim that the children of the Madiwala community should get more education. Now the amount of the Vidyasiri scheme will be increased to two thousand for each student, and the hostel of the Madiwala community will be provided with necessary facilities, he said.