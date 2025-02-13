Live
Workshop held on ‘Hazardous Materials Management’
Moodbidri: Experts participating in the first ever Indo-US workshop on Hazardous materials have called for a responsible and scientific handling of the hazardous materials of all classes. The event, a collaborative effort by the Academy of Certified Hazardous Materials Managers (ACHMM) – India Chapter, Alva’s Allied Health Sciences College, and Alva’s Institute of Technology, brought together experts from India and the United States.
Inaugurating the workshop, Dr Rampur Vishwanath, founder and president of ACHMM-India Chapter, underscored the importance of scientific methods in managing hazardous materials to promote human and environmental sustainability. “Handling hazardous materials is a collective responsibility. Sharing knowledge and expertise can make a significant difference,” he remarked. Dr Vishwanath added that the workshop would introduce students to 18 of the 30 innovative management models developed by ACHMM.