Workshop on ‘Maritime Adversities’ to be held in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) will organise a one-day workshop titled “Maritime Adversities” on April 11, aimed at enhancing awareness, preparedness, and response mechanisms within the shipping sector.

The event, to be held at Hotel Taj Vivanta, Mangaluru, will bring together key stakeholders from the maritime domain to discuss challenges and develop strategies for dealing with emergencies at sea.

Dr A.V. Ramana, Chairman of NMPA, will preside over the workshop. Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, will inaugurate the event. Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, Dr. Mullai Muhilan M.P., will be the Guest of Honour.

Renowned maritime experts including Capt. L.K. Panda, former Nautical Advisor, and Capt. S.I. Abdul Kalam Azad, Additional Director General (Nautical), Directorate General of Shipping, will address the workshop.

The programme will be conducted under the supervision of Capt. Manoj Joshi, Deputy Conservator, NMPA.

The workshop is part of NMPA’s ongoing efforts to promote safety and collaboration in port and shipping operations stated the press release.