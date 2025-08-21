  • Menu
Workshop on modelling photography held at MIC

Manipal: The Manipal Institute of Communication (MIC), under the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), commemorated World Photography Day on Tuesday with a dynamic workshop on Modelling Photography, engaging approximately 130 students and faculty members.

Conducted by Sterin C T, a seasoned trainer from Nikon India, the session offered an immersive exploration into the craft of professional photography.

Sterin shared expert insights on mastering camera equipment, selecting appropriate lenses, and employing advanced lighting techniques that are pivotal to fashion photography.

With students serving as live models, Sterin illustrated key lighting approaches like Butterfly, Rembrandt, Broad, and Short, showing their transformative effects on visual storytelling. The workshop also delved into post-production, where Sterin outlined essential editing techniques to elevate images to industry standards.

Presided over by MIC Director Dr. Shubha H.S. and coordinated by Prof. C. Manikandan, the session was enriched by the presence of faculty members, fostering an inspiring environment for budding photographers.

