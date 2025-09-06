Anant Chaturdashi 2025 A Sacred Day of Faith, Devotion and Farewell to Lord Ganesha

Anant Chaturdashi, a spiritually important day in Hinduism, will be observed on Saturday, September 6, 2025. Falling on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, this occasion holds dual significance: it is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and also marks the final day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival with Ganesh Visarjan.

The name “Anant” symbolizes the infinite and eternal nature of Lord Vishnu. On this day, devotees worship him, seeking endless blessings of prosperity, peace, and protection.

Connection with Lord Vishnu

According to Hindu tradition, Lord Vishnu is believed to rest on the serpent Ananta, a symbol of infinity and cosmic continuity. Devotees observe rituals and prayers to honour this aspect of the deity, reaffirming their bond with the eternal protector. A central part of the observance is the tying of a sacred thread, known as the Anant Sutra, on the wrist. This thread represents divine protection and an unbreakable relationship between the worshipper and the Lord.

Ganesh Visarjan: A Colourful Farewell

Anant Chaturdashi is also the concluding day of Ganeshotsav, the grand ten-day celebration of Lord Ganesha. Across India, particularly in Maharashtra and Goa, vibrant processions are carried out as idols of Lord Ganesha are immersed in rivers, lakes, and seas. The act of immersion signifies the cycle of life, creation, and dissolution, while symbolizing Lord Ganesha’s return to nature. Streets echo with chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” as devotees bid an emotional farewell, blending spiritual faith with community celebration.

Regional Observances

While Ganesh Visarjan dominates Maharashtra, Anant Chaturdashi has a unique presence in Goa, where special rituals dedicated to Lord Vishnu and the serpent Ananta are performed. Families come together to honour traditions, make offerings, and seek blessings for prosperity and well-being. In many households, the day also marks the fulfillment of vows, prayers for success, and expressions of gratitude to the divine.

Modern-Day Celebrations

In today’s digital era, Anant Chaturdashi has found new expressions of celebration. Beyond temples and streets, social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook are filled with greetings, wishes, and festive messages. These digital connections carry forward the spirit of unity, enabling people to share blessings with family and friends across the world.

A Festival of Continuity and Renewal

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 is more than a day of rituals; it is a reminder of the eternal cycle of devotion and renewal. While devotees immerse idols of Lord Ganesha, symbolizing farewell, they also strengthen their spiritual connection with Lord Vishnu, representing continuity. It is a day that beautifully intertwines endings with new beginnings, urging believers to let go of negativity and embrace infinite faith, humility, and devotion.