How to apply the right eye makeup

Take a look at your makeup arsenal and think of all the masterpieces you can create with it. What if we tell you that your eyeshadow palette can be used for a lot more than just adding color to the eyelids? Or, let you in on some tricks that would make sure that your cat eyes and wings are on fleek every single time? It doesn't matter if you are a beginner or a pro at makeup, tips and hacks always come in handy. It is smart to get your money's worth by using the same product in multiple ways. Here are 50 makeup tips that will make sure you look your best at all times.

Makeup Tips To Apply Eyeliner



Dots And Dashes To The Rescue

It might sound lame to a few, but there are people (like me) for whom drawing a straight line on paper is a task difficult enough, let alone exhibit such mastery on eyes with an eyeliner. Worry not, just draw small dots or dashes with your eyeliner on the lashline and join them.

Scotch Tape Method.

For a perfect wing, use the scotch tape method. Just stick a scotch tape in an angular fashion on the sides of your eyes and let the ends guide you to achieve that killer winged eyeliner every single time. You can also use a spoon, business card, debit card or basically anything with a straight edge as a guide.

Go Natural With Tightlining



Try tightlining for the perfect no makeup look. Instead of putting the eyeliner on the lashline, apply it beneath the line. Make sure you use a waterproof variant for this one.

Use A Shadow To Lock It In.



Use an eyeshadow of the same shade as the eyeliner to set the liner in place.

Makeup tips to apply kohl/kajal

Prevention From Smudging

When it comes to smudge prevention, kajal is not the easiest product to work with. However, to ensure your kajal stays put for hours, simply dab some eyeshadow over it once you are done. You can also use an eyeliner. Simply draw a line with the liner over your kajal. It will lock the kajal in place and also look super neat.

Hassle Free Smokey Eyes



For a quick smokey eye, apply kohl on your upper and lower lashlines and waterline and then smudge it. Finish off by drawing a sideways 'V' on the outer corner and blend well. Rock the sultry smokey eyes for a night out.

Easy Removal Of Kajal



Removing kajal from your eyes can be quite a task. Simply dip a Q-tip into a cleansing lotion and carefully remove the kajal with it. Avoid poking yourself in the eyes.