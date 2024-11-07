Chhath Puja 2024: Sandhya Arghya Sunset Timings for Major Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, Patna & More

Chhath Puja, a deeply revered Hindu festival, is celebrated to honour Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya (Mother Goddess). During this festival, devotees observe rigorous fasting and engage in worship rituals during sunrise and sunset to seek blessings for prosperity, health, and protection. This year, Chhath Puja began on November 5 and concludes on November 8, with the Shashthi Tithi starting at 12:41 AM on November 7 and ending at 12:34 AM on November 8, according to Drik Panchang.

Sandhya Arghya Sunset Timings: City-Wise Guide for November 7, 2024

On the third day of Chhath Puja, devotees offer Arghya to the setting sun, known as Sandhya Arghya. Here are the sunset timings for some major Indian cities:

New Delhi: 5:32 PM

Patna: 5:04 PM

Ranchi: 5:07 PM

Kolkata: 4:56 PM

Mumbai: 6:02 PM

Ahmedabad: 5:58 PM

Hyderabad: 5:42 PM

Jaipur: 5:40 PM

Lucknow: 5:19 PM

Raipur: 5:24 PM

Chennai: 5:40 PM

Chandigarh: 5:30 PM

Shimla: 5:28 PM

Bhubaneswar: 5:09 PM

History and Cultural Significance of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is rooted in mythology, where Surya Dev is regarded as the life-giving force, and Chhathi Maiya as the protector of children. Observing this ritual-filled festival, devotees pray for the well-being of their families, with a focus on children’s health and happiness.

Celebrating Chhath Puja: Key Rituals from Nahay Khay to Usha Arghya

1. Nahay Khay (First Day)

The first day, known as Nahay Khay, marks the start of Chhath Puja. Devotees purify themselves by taking a holy dip in a river or nearby water body and consume a single meal.

2. Kharna (Second Day)

On Kharna, devotees observe a strict fast without water from sunrise to sunset, symbolizing devotion and discipline.

3. Sandhya Arghya (Third Day)

The most significant day, Sandhya Arghya, involves a complete day of fasting without water. Devotees gather to offer Arghya to the setting sun, honouring Surya Dev with devotion. This ritual continues into the night.

4. Usha Arghya (Fourth Day)

On the final day, Usha Arghya, devotees break their 36-hour fast after offering Arghya to the rising sun. This completes the observance of Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja: Alternate Names and Regional Variations

Known by various names across India, Chhath Puja is also referred to as Surya Shashti, Chhathi, Dala Chhath, or Dala Puja. This four-day festival is celebrated with unity, devotion, and prayers for peace and prosperity.