Chhath Puja 2025: Dates, Sunrise and Sunset Timings, Rituals, and Thekua Recipe

Chhath Puja 2025, one of the most sacred Hindu festivals, will be observed from October 25 to October 28, 2025. Dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolizes gratitude for life, prosperity, and fertility. Predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Nepal, Chhath Puja involves strict rituals, including fasting, holy bathing, and offering Arghya to the setting and rising sun. The four-day festival reflects deep devotion, discipline, and reverence for nature. Devotees gather near rivers and ponds, praying for the wellbeing of their families and the prosperity of all living beings.

Chhath Puja 2025 Dates and Significance

Chhath Puja, one of the most revered Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and his sister Chhathi Maiya, will be celebrated from Saturday, October 25 to Tuesday, October 28, 2025. Falling six days after Diwali, the festival symbolizes gratitude towards the Sun for sustaining life on Earth.

Primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and parts of Nepal, this four-day celebration involves rigorous fasting, holy bathing, and offering Arghya to the setting and rising sun for health, prosperity, and fertility.

Day-Wise Schedule and Rituals

Day 1: Nahay Khay – Saturday, October 25

The festival begins with Nahay Khay, where devotees take a purifying dip in rivers like the Ganga and prepare a satvik (pure) meal.

Sunrise: 06:28 a.m.

06:28 a.m. Sunset: 05:42 p.m.

Women begin their fast after sunset, consuming only one meal cooked in utmost purity.

Day 2: Lohanda or Kharna – Sunday, October 26

On this day, devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset without consuming water. At sunset, they offer Rasiya Kheer (sweet rice pudding) to Surya Dev and break their fast with the same Prasad.

Sunrise: 06:29 a.m.

06:29 a.m. Sunset: 05:41 p.m.

This marks the beginning of a 36-hour-long waterless fast, a true test of devotion and endurance.

Day 3: Sandhya Arghya – Monday, October 27

This is the most significant day, observed as Shashthi Tithi. Devotees offer Sandhya Arghya—the evening prayer—to the setting sun while standing in water, thanking Surya Dev for sustaining life.

Sunrise: 06:30 a.m.

06:30 a.m. Sunset: 05:40 p.m.

05:40 p.m. Shashthi Tithi: Begins at 06:04 a.m. on Oct 27 and ends at 07:59 a.m. on Oct 28.

Day 4: Usha Arghya and Paran – Tuesday, October 28

The final day, Usha Arghya, is dedicated to the rising sun. Devotees offer prayers at dawn, concluding the 36-hour fast and marking the end of Chhath Mahaparva.

Sunrise: 06:30 a.m.

06:30 a.m. Sunset: 05:39 p.m.

After performing rituals, families gather to share Prasad and celebrate the completion of the holy fast.

Thekua: Traditional Chhath Puja Offering

Ingredients:

Wheat flour – 2 cups

Jaggery – 1 cup (or sugar as per taste)

Water – ½ cup

Grated coconut – 2–3 tbsp (optional)

Fennel seeds – 1 tsp

Cardamom powder – ½ tsp

Ghee – 2 tbsp (for dough)

Oil or ghee – for deep frying

Preparation Steps:

Make Jaggery Syrup:Heat water, add jaggery, and stir until it dissolves completely. Strain and let it cool slightly. Prepare Dough: In a bowl, mix wheat flour, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, coconut, and ghee. Add jaggery syrup gradually and knead into a firm dough. Rest for 10–15 minutes. Shape Thekuas:Divide the dough into small balls and flatten them into discs. Use a mold or fork to create patterns. Fry to Perfection:Heat oil or ghee in a pan and fry the thekuas on medium flame until golden brown. Cool and store in an airtight container.

Tip: Thekuas firm up after cooling—avoid over-frying for the best texture.

Chhath Puja 2025 is not just a festival but a soulful expression of faith, purity, and harmony with nature, bringing families together in devotion and gratitude.