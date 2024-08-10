  • Menu
Deepika Padukone: Redefining Maternity Style

Deepika Padukone has set new standards in maternity fashion by seamlessly blending personal style with comfort and sophistication

Deepika Padukone has set new standards in maternity fashion by seamlessly blending personal style with comfort and sophistication. Throughout her pregnancy, she has showcased how high fashion can coexist with ease and grace. Her wardrobe choices highlight a mindful approach to maternity style, proving that comfort and elegance can indeed go hand in hand. Following a series of successes, including her recent hit film Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika continues to make a statement in both her personal and professional life, embodying elegance and poise.

Green Satin Beauty


In a recent appearance, Deepika wore a floral buttoned maxi top paired with white pants. Her loose hair and radiant smile complemented the effortlessly chic look, making her pregnancy glow even more evident.

Bodycon dress elegance


At an event for Kalki 2898 AD, Deepika chose a sleek black bodycon dress that gracefully highlighted her baby bump. The outfit exemplified how maternity wear can be both stylish and flattering.

Stripes to the rescue


While attending a screening of Kalki 2898 AD with her husband, Ranveer Singh, Deepika showcased her effortless style in denim, a white t-shirt, and a chic striped blazer. This casual yet polished ensemble highlighted her ability to blend comfort with fashion.

Elegance at its best


At the Ambani sangeet, Deepika shone in a regal purple saree that accentuated her baby bump. Her striking eye makeup and sophisticated bun completed the look, demonstrating her flair for combining traditional elegance with modern grace.

Red striking beauty


During the Ambani wedding, Deepika made a stunning impression in a red Indian suit, paired with a striking ruby necklace. The vibrant outfit and statement jewelry perfectly showcased her radiant style.

Voting escapades


For a voting outing, Deepika opted for a relaxed yet stylish look, featuring a crisp white shirt, light blue jeans, and oversized sunglasses. This ensemble balanced comfort with a touch of chic sophistication.

Yellow Sunshine


At a recent brand event, Deepika exuded elegance in a yellow summer dress. The vibrant hue highlighted her glowing skin, while minimal makeup and accessories enhanced her natural beauty and pregnancy radiance.

Deepika Padukone’s maternity fashion continues to inspire, demonstrating that elegance and comfort can indeed be harmoniously combined during one of life’s most special times

