Dr. Lion Kiron Hosts Grand Iftar Party

Dr. Lion Kiron Hosts Grand Iftar Party
Celebrating the sacred month of Ramadan, Dr. Lion Kiron, CEO of Suchirindia, graciously hosted a splendid Iftar gathering at Radisson Blu Hotel. This...

Celebrating the sacred month of Ramadan, Dr. Lion Kiron, CEO of Suchirindia, graciously hosted a splendid Iftar gathering at Radisson Blu Hotel.

This annual tradition brought together esteemed guests from various social and political circles, making it a memorable event for all attendees.

Adding to the spirit of generosity and compassion, Dr. Lion Kiron gifted new clothes to Muslim orphan children on this special occasion, spreading joy and warmth during the holy month.

