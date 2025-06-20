Aditya Roy Kapur to make singing debut; promises solo music release soon

Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur, widely known for his acting and musical inclinations, is finally ready to take his passion for music to the next level. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he is currently working in a music studio and plans to release his own songs soon.

Aditya shared, “Honestly, I’m now actually finally doing something about it. I’m in the studio currently, working on some music, which I’ll be putting out. I know I’ve been saying this for a long time now, but it’s actually happening—so I’ll be releasing something soon.”

Aditya also confirmed that he has lent his voice for the first time in a film, singing in his upcoming movie ‘Metro…In Dino’, directed by Anurag Basu.

“That’s going to be a first. I sang for it, and both Pritam sir and Anurag sir felt it sounded good,” he said.

‘Metro…In Dino’ explores modern relationships, love, heartbreak, and emotional complexity.

A spiritual successor to Basu’s 2007 film Life in a... Metro, the new film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu, the film features music by Pritam and is slated for a July 4 theatrical release.

With his debut as a playback singer and a promise of an independent music drop, fans of Aditya Roy Kapur have much to look forward to—both on-screen and on playlists.