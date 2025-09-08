Mark Your Calendar: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Brings AI Shopping and Faster Delivery

Amazon has announced that shoppers can expect "some of the most significant discounts ever" on smartphones, electronics, TVs, large appliances, fashion and beauty, TVs, and Kindles. This year, Amazon is offering a 10% discount for SBI cardholders. They can also get cashback or zero-cost EMIs on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and Amazon Pay Later.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 has also re-committed to empowering small and medium businesses (SMBs). This year, more than 1.7 million sellers will take part in the festival with exclusive offerings on Amazon’s SMB programmes including Launchpad, Karigar, Local Shops and Saheli, providing customers access to unique products that celebrate the talents and craftsmanship of local businesses.

Amazon said it has opened 45 new delivery stations across 30 Tier II and Tier III cities including Raebareli, Tiruchirappalli, Howrah, Port Blair, Srinagar, and Tinsukia to enhance its last-mile delivery network for the festive season. With this, Amazon now has nearly 2,000 last-mile delivery hubs across the country.

Commenting on the Amazon sale dates 2025, Saurabh Srivastava, Vice President – Categories at Amazon India said, “Amazon festival offers 2025 is all about celebrating the festive season with our customers, sellers and our brands. This year, customers can look forward to lowest prices of the year on over one lakh products, exciting launches and engaging entertainment.”

Abhinav Singh, Vice President – Operations at Amazon India & Australia said, “Compared to last year, this year we have increased our same-day delivery to 50% more cities and doubled the number of cities we deliver to next day.”

On the technology front, Amazon is debuting state-of-the-art AI-powered shopping Amazon to provide shoppers with more convenience. Its in-app assistant Rufus AI will help users compare products and view price history, while also offering personalized recommendations. It is also launching new tools for easier decision-making, including Lens AI for visual search, AI Review Highlights and Quick Learn guides.