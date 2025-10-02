Men’s Ethnic Wear Trends This Dussehra 2025

Dussehra 2025 is here! As we celebrate the victory of good over evil with Ramlila performances, grand pujas, and the spectacular Ravana Dahan, it’s also the perfect moment to dress in your festive best. This year, men’s ethnic fashion is all about reimagining tradition with a modern edge—classic kurtas, bandhgalas, and sherwanis elevated with bold hues, sequins, and intricate detailing. Whether you’re heading to a community gathering or a family puja, these handpicked looks will make sure you step into the festive spirit in style.

1. Gold Sequin Kurta Set (Gargee Designer’s)





Shine bright this Dussehra night with this glamorous Gold Sequin Kurta Set. Made with georgette, sequins, and thread embroidery, and paired with a cotton-silk churidaar, it’s ideal for festive evenings and cultural gatherings. Under the glowing effigies of Ravana, this kurta is sure to make you stand out.

2. Pink Wine Tie‑Dye Sequins Embroidery Kurta Set





Bring vibrance to your Dussehra celebrations with this pink-wine tie-dye kurta. Decorated with sequins and embroidery, it strikes a perfect balance between festive drama and comfort. Pair it with churidar pants and mojris while enjoying the Ravana Dahan or evening festivities.

3. Countrymade Maroon Chanderi Embroidered Kurta Set





Maroon has always been a festive favorite, and this Chanderi embroidered kurta set is perfect for today’s pujas or family get-togethers. Lightweight yet regal, it keeps you comfortable while radiating cultural charm. Pair it with traditional sandals for an effortlessly elegant Dussehra look.

4. Taroob Gulsitar (or similar) Embroidered Kurta Pajama Set





End the festive season on a high note with this embroidered kurta pajama from Taroob. With intricate work on the front and cuffs, it’s ideal for evening gatherings and festive dinners after the Ravana Dahan. Its refined tailoring ensures you look sharp while keeping the festive energy alive.