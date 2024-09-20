NIFD Global Hosts Inspiring Interactive Session with Femina Miss India 2024 State Winners

Hyderabad: NIFD Global, a leading institute for fashion and design education, had the honor of hosting Prakruthi Kambam, Femina Miss India Telangana 2024 and Bhavya Reddy, Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh 2024, for an exclusive interactive session with its students.

During their visit, the Femina Miss India 2024 state winners shared their inspiring journeys, offering invaluable insights into the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries. They praised NIFD Global's innovative approach and commitment to excellence in design education.

The state winners also highlighted NIFD Global's unique distinction as the first fashion institute in India to present student collections at renowned international events like New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week, and Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. This showcased the institute's dedication to providing students with global exposure and opportunities.

Prakruthi Kambam, Femina Miss India Telangana 2024, shared a motivational message for the students: "Believe in yourselves, dream big, and work hard. With passion and dedication, you can achieve anything you set your mind to."

Bhavya Reddy, Femina Miss India Andhra Pradesh 2024, added: "Never let anyone dim your shine. Embrace your individuality and let your unique talents shine through."

The Centre Director at NIFD Global, Mr Sanjay Saraswat, commented: "Having the Femina Miss India 2024 State Winners visit our campus was a truly inspiring experience for our students. Their insights and encouragement underscore the importance of pursuing one's passions with dedication and creativity. We are thrilled to have them affirm our mission to cultivate the next generation of design leaders."

As Femina Miss India celebrates six decades of empowering women and launching them into national and international stardom, its legacy continues to make a lasting impact on India's social fabric. The pageant remains dedicated to highlighting the talent, intelligence, and beauty of exceptional women.

The session left students thrilled and inspired, providing them with invaluable insights and motivation to pursue their dreams with renewed passion and dedication. NIFD Global remains committed to fostering talent and innovation in the fashion and design industry.