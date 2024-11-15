Sutraa Indian Fashion Lifestyle Exhibition kicked off at Taj Krishna

Hyderabad: Sutraa – A Indian Fashion Lifestyle 3-Day Exhibition was kicked off at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. The Exposition was Inaugurated by MD of Vaarahi silks Dr.Spandana Maddula and Bigg boss fame Himaja On Friday.

It’s glad to see various apparel, particularly Fashion and life style products to be showcased in city under one roof’’ said Dr. Spandana Maddula. Actress Himaja speaking to media said that, Platforms such as this are required to reach out to women looking for well-designed designer saris, clothes for Women, Kids and Men, jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches.

Fashion designers, best artisans Showcasing 100+ Designers from all across the Country. The show will be displaying women designer clothes, appearls, life style accessories, some bespoke jewellery, handcrafted shoes, designer clutches, home décor Kids wear and much more ..

Organizer Umesh said that, The Exhibition with a vision to develop a platform that brings together artists & independent designers and to create a show that has never been done before in a city full of textile, art, and architectural treasures to leave a lasting impression on the customers. Show is aimed to bring major Jewellers, fashion designers, artisans and their creations to the Hyderabad fashion Connoisseurs at their doorstep.

The show will be on till 17th November 2024 10am to 9pm

