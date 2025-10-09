Live
This Diwali, style meets tradition with Fabindia’s Svarnim 2025
This Diwali, Fabindia’s Svarnim 2025 Collection brings together timeless tradition and modern elegance. Inspired by rich hues of purple and blue, the collection celebrates Indian craftsmanship through festive apparel, accessories, and home décor. Discover handcrafted designs that add warmth, style, and radiance to every celebration.
Celebrating the warmth, light, and joy of the season, Fabindia launches its Diwali 2025 collection under Svarnim. Inspired by deep shades of purple and blue, the collection blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, making it perfect for festive styling and gifting.
Each piece in the collection showcases Fabindia’s commitment to Indian craftsmanship, combining handcrafted fabrics and artisanal detailing with modern aesthetics. The collection celebrates heritage while offering products that are equally perfect for personal styling or gifting.
Festive apparel for the entire family
The collection offers curated festive wear for the entire family. Women can explore elegantly embroidered and printed kurtas, tunics and silk saris, men can choose modern cuts in kurtas and Bandhgala jackets with traditional accents, and children’s outfits, like skirt sets, dhoti-kurta sets and more combine comfort with style. Complete your festive look with Fabindia’s curated accessories, including handcrafted footwear, bags, and jewellery, designed for style, gifting, and celebration.
Home décor to brighten every celebration
Fabindia’s fabHOME range adds a festive glow to living spaces. Handcrafted lamps, embroidered silk blend cushions, brass thalis, and diyas are designed to bring warmth and charm to your home, while also making ideal gifts that reflect style and tradition.
The Svarnim 2025 Diwali Collection is available at all Fabindia stores nationwide and online at www.fabindia.com. Celebrate the season by bringing home handcrafted elegance, vibrant style, and thoughtfully designed pieces that make every Diwali moment special.