This Diwali, style meets tradition with Fabindia’s Svarnim 2025

Celebrating the warmth, light, and joy of the season, Fabindia launches its Diwali 2025 collection under Svarnim. Inspired by deep shades of purple and blue, the collection blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design, making it perfect for festive styling and gifting.

Each piece in the collection showcases Fabindia’s commitment to Indian craftsmanship, combining handcrafted fabrics and artisanal detailing with modern aesthetics. The collection celebrates heritage while offering products that are equally perfect for personal styling or gifting.





Festive apparel for the entire family

The collection offers curated festive wear for the entire family. Women can explore elegantly embroidered and printed kurtas, tunics and silk saris, men can choose modern cuts in kurtas and Bandhgala jackets with traditional accents, and children’s outfits, like skirt sets, dhoti-kurta sets and more combine comfort with style. Complete your festive look with Fabindia’s curated accessories, including handcrafted footwear, bags, and jewellery, designed for style, gifting, and celebration.





Home décor to brighten every celebration

Fabindia’s fabHOME range adds a festive glow to living spaces. Handcrafted lamps, embroidered silk blend cushions, brass thalis, and diyas are designed to bring warmth and charm to your home, while also making ideal gifts that reflect style and tradition.



