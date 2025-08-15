A tricolor feast: Independence Day on your plate

This Independence Day, celebrate with more than flags and fireworks—bring the tricolor spirit to your dining table. Chef Roopa Nabar crafts vibrant recipes that honor the saffron, white, and green of our national flag, blending fresh, wholesome ingredients into dishes as beautiful as they are delicious.

1. Tiranga Pulao

A festive, colorful rice dish that’s as delightful to look at as it is to eat.

Ingredients:

(Orange Rice)

♦ 1 cup cooked basmati rice

♦ 1 tbsp ghee, ½ tsp cumin seeds, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste

♦ ¼ tsp turmeric powder, ½ cup blanched carrot puree

♦ 1 tsp red chilli paste, salt to taste

(White Rice)

♦ 1 cup cooked basmati rice

♦ Salt and pepper

(Green Rice)

♦ 1 cup cooked basmati rice

♦ 1 tbsp ghee, 1 tsp green chilli paste, 1 tsp garam masala

♦ 1 cup palak puree, salt to taste

Method:

1. For orange rice: Heat ghee, add cumin seeds, ginger garlic paste, turmeric, carrot puree, red chilli paste, salt, and rice. Mix and set aside.

2. For white rice: Mix salt and pepper with rice.

3. For green rice: Heat ghee, add green chilli paste, garam masala, palak puree, salt, and rice. Mix and set aside.

4. Layer green rice at the bottom of a ring mould, then white rice, then orange rice. Press each layer gently.

5. Remove mould and serve.

2. Vegetable Balls in Tomato Sauce

A hearty baked dish with colorful layers and a rich blend of sauces.

Ingredients:

♦ Mixed vegetables, potatoes, green peas, cashews, raisins

♦ Tomato puree, garam masala, breadcrumbs, cornflour, tomato ketchup, cream, cheese, lemon juice

♦ For white sauce: butter, maida, milk, salt

Method:

1.Mix boiled potatoes, vegetables, peas, cashews, raisins, garam masala, salt, green chilli, coriander, and cornflour.

2. Shape into balls, dip in cornflour batter, coat with breadcrumbs, and air fry.

3.Prepare tomato sauce by cooking tomato puree with salt, sugar, red chilli powder, ketchup, and cream.

4. Make white sauce by cooking butter, maida, and milk till smooth.

5. In a baking dish, layer mashed peas puree, vegetable balls, white sauce, cheese, and tomato sauce.

6.Bake at 180°C for 5–6 minutes and serve hot with garlic bread.

3. Orange Kiwi Custard

A chilled dessert layered with fruity freshness, perfect to end your meal on a sweet note.

Ingredients:

♦ 3 tablespoons Vanilla Custard powder

♦ 2 kiwis cut into thin circular slices

♦ 1 packet orange jelly

♦ 2 cups milk

♦ 2 tablespoons sugar

Method:

1. Dissolve jelly powder in 3 cups of boiling water and keep aside.

2. Dissolve custard powder in 1 cup cold milk, stirring to avoid lumps.

3. Boil remaining milk with sugar in a Prestige Dura Stone pan, add dissolved custard powder, and stir till thick. Keep aside.

4.In 8 small glasses, arrange kiwi slices at the bottom, pour custard, and refrigerate for 15 minutes.

5. Pour orange jelly over custard, refrigerate for another 30 minutes.

6. Serve chilled.

These recipes don’t just showcase the colors of our national flag—they celebrate the diversity of Indian cuisine. Whether you’re cooking for family, friends, or just treating yourself, this Independence Day menu will make your celebrations vibrant, flavorful, and unforgettable.