Bagelstein opens first Indian outlet in Hyderabad
French bagel chain Bagelstein has opened its first Indian outlet at the Ground Floor Atrium of Nexus Mall in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.
Bagelstein’s menu features a variety of bagels with diverse fillings. Examples include the Halloumi Bagel with grilled halloumi, onion relish, and cream cheese, and the Josephine Bagel, which includes falafel, hummus, and pickled onions. All items are prepared in-house using fresh ingredients, with minimal reliance on large-scale cooking equipment or cold storage.
The Hyderabad location offers both food and beverage options, such as smoothies and iced teas, in addition to coffee. The outlet’s interior design includes decorative elements consistent with Bagelstein’s European locations, while also integrating aspects of local culture.
Commenting on the launch, Thierry Veil, Founder and CEO of Bagelstein, noted the potential of the Indian market for international food brands. He acknowledged the role of Franchise India in the brand’s local expansion plans.
The opening reflects broader changes in India’s quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector, as global brands respond to increasing demand for international dining formats and menu options.