Dahi Bhalla Papdi Chaat – A burst of flavors in every bite

Dahi Bhalla Papdi Chaat is a popular and beloved Indian street food that perfectly balances taste, texture, and aroma. It combines crispy papdis with soft, fluffy bhallas made from lentils, all generously topped with smooth, chilled curd. The dish is elevated with tangy tamarind and green chutneys, along with roasted cumin, red chili powder, and fresh coriander leaves, giving it a burst of bold and vibrant flavors.

Sweet, sour, spicy, and creamy elements come together, creating a delightful experience with every bite. Quick to prepare and easy to serve, this chaat is perfect for festive celebrations, gatherings, or as a refreshing snack on a warm day. Loved by people of all ages, Dahi Bhalla Papdi Chaat is a dish that not only satisfies hunger but also brings smiles with its playful combination of textures and flavors. It’s a treat worth trying!

Ingredients:

· 1 cup of Urad Dal, which must be soaked for 4 hours

· Salt (as required)

· 1 tbsp of ginger

· ½ tsp of red chilli powder

· Oil to deep fry

· 8 Bhallas

· 12 Papdis

· 3 cups of whisked yoghurt/curd (should not be sour)

· 1 tbsp of powdered sugar

· 2 medium potatoes

· ½ cup of boiled and chopped chickpeas

· 1/4th cup of green chutney

· 1/4th cup of roasted cumin powder

· 1/4th cup of dates and tamarind chutney

· 1 tsp of roasted jeera powder

· ½ tsp of chaat masala powder

· Red chilli powder (as per taste)

· 2 tbsp of cut coriander leaves

· Sev (as required)

· 2 tbsp of pomegranate

· Red chutney (as per required)

Method:

1. First of all, you will be making the bhallas. To do that, grind the black gram urad dal with salt and ginger paste with very little water because you want the batter to be smooth but not watery smooth. So grind it with very less water

2. Then, heat the oil and make small fritters with the batter until it turns golden brown

3. Immediately put them into a bowl of lukewarm water and let it soak for about five minutes

4. Squeeze the excess water out of each of these fritters (bhallas) and keep it aside

5. To make the bhalla papdi chaat, add sugar and salt to the yoghurt and whisk it till it is smooth

6. The whisked yoghurt is the most important ingredient in this chaat. Once it is done, keep it in the refrigerator till you use it. It is good if the yoghurt is slightly cold.

7. Arrange the papdis on a plate and place the bhallas and some potatoes on each of the papdi

8. Over that, put some boiled chickpeas, then cover it with chilled yoghurt as much as you want

9. Then pour a little green chutney and the sweet tamarind chutney and also sprinkle a little cumin powder, chaat masala, red chilli powder and salt

10. Garnish with coriander leaves, sev and pomegranate seeds and serve immediately!