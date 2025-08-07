Live
- Tripura HC orders probe into lower court's grant of bail to 6 murder accused
- No toll collection if highway badly maintained: Kerala HC
- Rupee rises 5 paise to 87.67 against US dollar in early trade
- Trump’s Truth Social Unveils Perplexity-Powered AI Search Tool to Rival Google
- CM Chandrababu to Launch Schemes on National Handloom Day in Mangalagiri
- Dehradun: No time for us to run away
- 28 tourists from Kerala missing
- Ancient Kedar temple buried
- Yamuna water level nearing warning mark
- Modi cannot stand up to Trump due to Adani probe
Eat These Melanin-Boosting Foods to Fight Premature Greying Naturally
Boost melanin naturally with these nutrient-rich foods to slow down premature greying and restore your hair’s youthful colour
Premature greying can be a frustrating concern, often driven by stress, genetic factors, and poor nutrition. At the heart of this issue is a decline in melanin — the natural pigment responsible not only for our hair, but also for skin and eye colour. Beyond aesthetics, melanin also plays a vital role in protecting the body against harmful UV radiation. The good news? What you eat can make a significant difference.
Restoring melanin production through a well-balanced diet may help delay or even reverse early greying, giving your hair a vibrant and youthful look once again. Here's a guide to seven easily accessible, melanin-friendly foods that support hair health and pigmentation from within.
1. Leafy Greens
Spinach, kale, and collard greens are nutrient-dense vegetables brimming with antioxidants and essential vitamins. These greens help stimulate melanin production while protecting hair follicles, promoting a strong and shiny mane.
2. Eggs
Packed with copper — a key mineral involved in melanin formation — eggs help activate enzymes that support hair pigmentation. Incorporating eggs into your meals regularly can aid in maintaining your natural hair colour.
3. Pumpkin Seeds
Rich in vitamin E, pumpkin seeds work as powerful antioxidants. They help guard hair follicles from oxidative stress and encourage new hair growth, potentially minimising grey strands over time.
4. Almonds
Almonds offer a healthy dose of magnesium, which plays a direct role in enzyme regulation linked to melanin synthesis. Add a handful of almonds to your breakfast or enjoy them as a snack to benefit your hair health.
5. Tomatoes
A natural source of lycopene, tomatoes help shield hair cells from damage and promote regeneration. Lycopene also supports healthy scalp function, contributing to better hair pigmentation.
6. Dark Chocolate
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, antioxidants that enhance blood circulation to the scalp. Improved blood flow ensures hair follicles receive the nutrients they need for proper melanin production.
7. Avocados
Loaded with healthy fats, antioxidants, and vital nutrients, avocados are great for nourishing both scalp and hair. Their rich composition supports melanin production and helps reduce early greying.
Nourishing your body with the right foods can go a long way in preserving your natural hair colour. These seven everyday foods offer a simple, affordable way to support melanin production, contributing to healthier, more youthful-looking hair. With consistency and a balanced approach, reversing or preventing premature greying might just start on your plate.