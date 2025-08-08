Festive Flavours by Chef Varun

Raksha Bandhan, a festival that celebrates the cherished bond between brothers and sisters, is also a time to indulge in delicious food. This year, Chef Varun Inamdar—celebrated chocolatier, culinary expert, and author of the 'Godrej Vikhroli Cucina Millets Cook Book'—brings a special collection of recipes to make the occasion even more memorable. Blending tradition with innovation, Chef Varun showcases how wholesome millets and festive favourites can come together for mouthwatering results. From nostalgic sweets to contemporary treats, his creations promise to add warmth, flavour, and a touch of health to your Rakhi celebrations, making every bite a celebration in itself. 1. Gond Katira Falooda





Ingredients

For the hand-pressed noodles 5 heaped tbsp corn starch

2 heaped tbsp little millets flour

1 ½ cup water

1 ½ tbsp sugar For the assembly 3 cups Godrej Jersey Milk, chilled

2 tbsp any plant gum of your choice; badam pisin works best

4 tbsp nannari syrup/ rose syrup

1 tbsp basil seeds Instructions 1. In 1/3rd cup water, soak badam pisin and keep aside till the hand-pressed noodles are ready.2. Similarly, and separately, keep basil seeds to bloom in 1/3 cup water. For the hand-pressed noodles: 1. Grease the noodle press and set aside.2. Fill a container with water and ice cubes and set aside till we are ready with the mixture.3. In a cooking pan, make a lump-free slurry of water, cornflour, little millets flour and sugar.4. Transfer the pan on medium flame and keep stirring continuously till the mixture turns transparent and glossy.5. Immediately transfer onto the greased mould and press noodles into the iced water.6. Our falooda sev is ready within minutes. For the assembly: 1. In individual glasses, add our hand-pressed falooda noodles to the bottom of the glass.2. Top with bloomed basil seeds, bloomed badam pisin and the syrup of choice.3. Top with chilled Godrej Jersey Milk.4. Serve chilled. 2. Chocolate Kodo Millet Phirni





Ingredients

· 50 grams Kodo Millet · 1 litre Godrej Jersey Milk · 100 grams sugar · ¼ tsp Cardamom powder · 1 tbsp Chopped nuts · ¼ cup Dark chocolate, couverture, chopped Additionally: · ¼ cup Godrej Jersey Milk Instructions 1. Dry roast the kodo millet and grind into a coarse powder.2. Heat Godrej Jersey milk with sugar and the kodo millet powder. Stir well.3. Cook on medium flame until the millet gets well cooked.4. Add the remaining milk and chocolate. Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder.5. Serve chilled topped with more nuts, if you please. 3. Anjeer Ka Icecream





Ingredients

· 50 gms Barnyard millet · 50 gms Kodo millet · 50 gms Foxtail millet · 100 gms Little Millet · 500 ml Godrej Jersey Milk · 1 cup Jaggery · 1 cup fresh figs, when in season OR 1/2 cup dried figs, off season Instructions 1. Take all the millets together.2. Dry roast them in a dry pan.3. Wash once. Then cook it all in a liter boiling water until they are soft.4. To this add jaggery, once the jaggery melts completely.5. Then cool and make a smooth paste of this in food processor.6. Cool it down and straight it through a fine muslin.7. To the strained paste, add fig puree and Godrej Jersey milk to make it smooth and almost like a milkshake.8. Mix them well and transfer to an ice cream tray.9. Freeze it overnight.10. The next day scoop them and serve. 4. Paan Custard





Ingredients