Festive Flavours by Chef Varun
Celebrate Raksha Bandhan with Chef Varun Inamdar’s millet-infused festive recipes, blending tradition, health, and irresistible flavour for memorable celebrations
1. Gond Katira Falooda
Ingredients
For the hand-pressed noodles
- 5 heaped tbsp corn starch
- 2 heaped tbsp little millets flour
- 1 ½ cup water
- 1 ½ tbsp sugar
For the assembly
- 3 cups Godrej Jersey Milk, chilled
- 2 tbsp any plant gum of your choice; badam pisin works best
- 4 tbsp nannari syrup/ rose syrup
- 1 tbsp basil seeds
Instructions
1. In 1/3rd cup water, soak badam pisin and keep aside till the hand-pressed noodles are ready.2. Similarly, and separately, keep basil seeds to bloom in 1/3 cup water.
For the hand-pressed noodles:
1. Grease the noodle press and set aside.2. Fill a container with water and ice cubes and set aside till we are ready with the mixture.3. In a cooking pan, make a lump-free slurry of water, cornflour, little millets flour and sugar.4. Transfer the pan on medium flame and keep stirring continuously till the mixture turns transparent and glossy.5. Immediately transfer onto the greased mould and press noodles into the iced water.6. Our falooda sev is ready within minutes.
For the assembly:
1. In individual glasses, add our hand-pressed falooda noodles to the bottom of the glass.2. Top with bloomed basil seeds, bloomed badam pisin and the syrup of choice.3. Top with chilled Godrej Jersey Milk.4. Serve chilled.
2. Chocolate Kodo Millet Phirni
Ingredients
· 50 grams Kodo Millet
· 1 litre Godrej Jersey Milk
· 100 grams sugar
· ¼ tsp Cardamom powder
· 1 tbsp Chopped nuts
· ¼ cup Dark chocolate, couverture, chopped
Additionally:
· ¼ cup Godrej Jersey Milk
Instructions
1. Dry roast the kodo millet and grind into a coarse powder.2. Heat Godrej Jersey milk with sugar and the kodo millet powder. Stir well.3. Cook on medium flame until the millet gets well cooked.4. Add the remaining milk and chocolate. Stir in chopped nuts and cardamom powder.5. Serve chilled topped with more nuts, if you please.
3. Anjeer Ka Icecream
Ingredients
· 50 gms Barnyard millet
· 50 gms Kodo millet
· 50 gms Foxtail millet
· 100 gms Little Millet
· 500 ml Godrej Jersey Milk
· 1 cup Jaggery
· 1 cup fresh figs, when in season OR 1/2 cup dried figs, off season
Instructions
1. Take all the millets together.2. Dry roast them in a dry pan.3. Wash once. Then cook it all in a liter boiling water until they are soft.4. To this add jaggery, once the jaggery melts completely.5. Then cool and make a smooth paste of this in food processor.6. Cool it down and straight it through a fine muslin.7. To the strained paste, add fig puree and Godrej Jersey milk to make it smooth and almost like a milkshake.8. Mix them well and transfer to an ice cream tray.9. Freeze it overnight.10. The next day scoop them and serve.
4. Paan Custard
Ingredients
· ¾ cup bajra flour
· ½ cup sugar
· ½ cup coconut cream
· 2 cups Godrej Jersey Milk
· 3 tbsp paan syrupOR
· 3 ready-made magai paan, run into a paste
· 1 tbsp agar agar, soaked in ½ cup water
Instructions
1. In a heavy bottomed pan, mix all the ingredients thoroughly till lump-free.2. Cook it on low flame till it all thickens and the flour cooks.3. Strain and transfer mixture in moulds or a setting bowl.4. Keep refrigerated. Serve cold.