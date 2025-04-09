Flame, Ferment and Flavour

In the heart of Hyderabad’s Financial District in Gachibowli, the recently opened restaurant MOAI arrives with a culinary voice that is quiet in tone but thunderous in impact. Helmed by Chef Mohib Farooqui, a Michelin-trained veteran with over two decades of global experience, the restaurant isn’t here to overwhelm—it’s here to remind you what food can be when flavour takes centre stage.

A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu Sydney and recipient of the distinguished DUX award, Farooqui has cooked in Michelin-starred kitchens across Australia and Denmark. Now, at MOAI, he brings a minimalist, technical approach to the rich canvas of Indian and global ingredients, creating dishes that feel familiar yet thrillingly new.

“We have stripped away the excess to focus on what really matters—flavour, texture, and a deep respect for ingredients.” — Mohib Farooqui, Executive Chef, MOAI

Plates That Speak: When Memory Meets Modernity

Char-grilled Baby Chicken

Start with the Char-grilled Baby Chicken—corn-fed spring chicken marinated in shio koji, grilled over open flame, then finished with sesame and barberries. The koji fermentation lends a rich umami foundation, while the barberries provide a tart jolt that wakes up the palate.

Dum Ka Kheema 2.0

The Dum Ka Kheema 2.0 is Farooqui’s love letter to Hyderabad—translating the traditional slow-cooked goat delicacy into a smoked pâté, served with Zarai cheese and warm, pillowy milk pav. Familiar yet restructured, it’s a dish that blurs the lines between nostalgia and novelty.

Another playful reinterpretation: the Muhammara & Feta. Here, the Levantine red pepper–walnut dip is paired not with pita, but a pomegranate waffle—introducing sweetness and structure to the creamy spread.

Gajar Halwa 2.0

The Gajar Halwa 2.0 layers the Indian classic with smoked cardamom cream cheese, lending a subtle savoury edge to the sweet. The Maamoul Cheesecake brings together key lime, Medjool dates, and pecan shortbread, while the Deep Scarlet dessert leans into intensity—combining 66% Idukki dark chocolate, beetroot textures, and a whisper of spice.

Chef Parampreet Luthra works alongside Farooqui to ensure that every dish—while globally inspired—stays rooted in regional soul. Together, their vision makes the menu feel like a culinary dialogue between the past and the present.

Cocktail Alchemy: Spirit with a Sense of Place

The beverage programme—developed by Claudio Caprio of Barcelona and Saurav Samanta, one of India’s top mixologists—focuses on ferments, wild botanicals, and hyperlocal infusions.Their philosophy: “Local Alchemy. Global Spirit.”

The Old Fashioned, with smoked jaggery and barrel-aged bitters, is smoky, rich, and layered. The Tropical Stone Sour, featuring fermented pineapple and local spices, surprises with its sharp, aromatic kick.

“Forget the ordinary. We take classic cocktails and infuse them with the wild, untamed essence of our home.” — Claudio Caprio



