Indulgence made easy: No-bake chocolate pecan cheesecake

On behalf of American Pecans, celebrated baker Shivesh Bhatia brings you a decadent dessert that’s as effortless as it is delicious — the No-Bake Chocolate Pecan Cheesecake. With a crunchy chocolate-pecan base, a rich creamy filling, and a glossy topping of pecans drizzled with melted chocolate, this recipe is the perfect balance of elegance and simplicity. Best of all, it requires no oven — just patience while it chills to perfection.

Ingredients

FOR THE BASE

♦ 20 chocolate biscuits (with the cream)

♦ ¼ cup pecans

♦ ¼ cup butter, melted

FOR THE FILLING

♦ ¾ cup cream cheese, softened

♦ ¾ cup dark chocolate, melted

♦ 3 tbsp icing sugar

♦1 cup whipped cream

FOR THE GARNISH

♦ 30-35 pecans

♦ ¼ cup melted dark chocolate

Instructions

1. For the base, blend the chocolate biscuits with the cream filling with pecans and melted butter till the dough comes together and resembles wet sand.

2. Press it down in a 6-inch springform pan and let the base set in the fridge for 10-15 minutes.

3. For the filling, add the softened cream cheese, melted dark chocolate, icing sugar and whipped cream in a bowl. With an electric beater, beat the mixture till everything is well combined.

4. Pour the filling on the chocolate base and let it set in the fridge for 4-5 hours or until the cheesecake is set.

5. Demould the cheesecake and arrange pecans on top in a single layer. Pour over the melted chocolate.