Simple Kitchen Tricks to Reduce Excess Oil From Your Food

Indian cuisine is celebrated for its bold flavours, rich textures, and aromatic spices, much of which comes from generous use of oil. While oil enhances taste, too much can make dishes heavy, greasy, and less appealing, especially for those aiming for healthier meals. Fortunately, with a few simple kitchen tricks, it’s possible to reduce excess oil without compromising flavour.

Excess oil can easily be removed from fried and oily dishes in just seconds. These methods not only make meals lighter but also aid digestion, creating a more enjoyable dining experience. Here are five practical ways to manage oil in your cooking.

1. Bread as an Oil Sponge

Bread is a surprising yet effective tool to absorb extra oil. By dry-roasting a slice or two and placing fried food on top, the bread acts like a sponge, soaking up unwanted oil. This leaves the dish lighter while keeping its crispiness intact.

2. Boiled Potatoes

Boiled potatoes are another handy kitchen hack. Cut into large cubes, lightly roast them, and stir them into oily vegetable dishes. Cooking the dish uncovered allows the potatoes to draw out excess oil. Once done, remove the potatoes to enjoy a perfectly balanced, less greasy meal.

3. Tomato Puree

Tomato puree works well for dishes with a noticeable oil layer. After skimming off the visible oil, adding a small amount of tomato puree not only reduces the oiliness but also introduces a subtle tang, enhancing the overall flavour.

4. Corn Flour Mixture

Corn flour can effectively bind and absorb excess oil. Create a thin mixture with water, cook it briefly, and stir it into the dish. This method not only lowers the oil content but also gives curries and vegetable dishes a smoother, richer texture.

5. Roasted Besan (Gram Flour)

Dry roasted besan is a traditional trick for absorbing oil while adding a nutty flavor. Mixing roasted gram flour into curries or sautéed vegetables can reduce oiliness and enrich the taste, making the dish more wholesome and satisfying.

Incorporating these simple hacks into daily cooking can transform the dining experience. Removing excess oil enhances flavours naturally, keeps dishes light, and supports a healthier lifestyle. These quick tricks are especially useful for those who want to enjoy the authentic taste of Indian cuisine without the heaviness that comes with extra oil.

By mastering these methods, cooking becomes more enjoyable, meals become healthier, and you can savour every bite without worrying about excessive oil. These tips are easy to implement and require minimal effort, making them ideal for everyday use in any kitchen.