Try this cheese, greens & golden crunch taquitos
Crispy on the outside, melty on the inside—these Corn, Spinach & Cheese Taquitos are a flavour-packed snack, perfect for sharing. Serve hot with sweet chili sauce and enjoy every bite!
Ingredients
• Fresh Golden Corn – 150g (boiled or grilled, kernels removed)
• Fresh Spinach – 100g (blanched and chopped)
• Mix Cheese (cheddar/mozzarella or any combo) – 100g
• Garlic – 10g (finely chopped)
• Onion – 50g (finely chopped)
• Jalapeños – 30g (optional, chopped)
• Salt & Pepper – to taste
• Spring Roll Sheets – as required (about 10)
• Sweet Chili Sauce – to serve
Method
• Heat a little oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic and sauté until aromatic.
• Add chopped onions and cook until soft and translucent.
• Add the corn and cook for 2–3 minutes.
• Add chopped spinach, season with salt and pepper, and cook off any excess moisture.
• Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool slightly.
• Stir in the mixed cheese and chopped jalapeños (if using) to form a sticky, cheesy filling.
• Place a spring roll sheet on a clean surface in a diamond shape (corner facing you).
• Spoon 1–2 tablespoons of the filling near the bottom corner.
• Roll tightly, folding in the sides as you go to form a cigar-shaped taquito.
• Seal the edge with a little water or flour paste.
• Repeat with the remaining sheets and filling.
• Deep fry or air-fry the taquitos at 180°C until golden brown and crisp.
• Drain on a paper towel.
• Serve hot with sweet chili sauce on the side for dipping.
• Garnish with chopped jalapeños or a sprinkle of cheese if desired.
Recipe by EnCanto