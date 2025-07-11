Try this cheese, greens & golden crunch taquitos

Crispy on the outside, melty on the inside—these Corn, Spinach & Cheese Taquitos are a flavour-packed snack, perfect for sharing. Serve hot with sweet chili sauce and enjoy every bite!

Ingredients

• Fresh Golden Corn – 150g (boiled or grilled, kernels removed)

• Fresh Spinach – 100g (blanched and chopped)

• Mix Cheese (cheddar/mozzarella or any combo) – 100g

• Garlic – 10g (finely chopped)

• Onion – 50g (finely chopped)

• Jalapeños – 30g (optional, chopped)

• Salt & Pepper – to taste

• Spring Roll Sheets – as required (about 10)

• Sweet Chili Sauce – to serve

Method

• Heat a little oil in a pan. Add chopped garlic and sauté until aromatic.

• Add chopped onions and cook until soft and translucent.

• Add the corn and cook for 2–3 minutes.

• Add chopped spinach, season with salt and pepper, and cook off any excess moisture.

• Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool slightly.

• Stir in the mixed cheese and chopped jalapeños (if using) to form a sticky, cheesy filling.

• Place a spring roll sheet on a clean surface in a diamond shape (corner facing you).

• Spoon 1–2 tablespoons of the filling near the bottom corner.

• Roll tightly, folding in the sides as you go to form a cigar-shaped taquito.

• Seal the edge with a little water or flour paste.

• Repeat with the remaining sheets and filling.

• Deep fry or air-fry the taquitos at 180°C until golden brown and crisp.

• Drain on a paper towel.

• Serve hot with sweet chili sauce on the side for dipping.

• Garnish with chopped jalapeños or a sprinkle of cheese if desired.

Recipe by EnCanto