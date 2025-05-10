Live
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ gets postponed
- Reliance Power's revenue dips 1 pc in Q4 FY25, total income falls 5.83 pc
- IMF loan to Pak: Terror financing is absurd and must be stopped, says global investor Jim Rogers
- Ilaiyaraaja donates concert fee and one month’s salary to national defence fund
- Indian travel firms suspend packages to Turkey and Azerbaijan
- Nagaland Guv bats for preserving Naga heritage, culture, customary practices
- Mohanlal’s ‘Thudarum’ breaks records, becomes highest-grossing film in Kerala
- Kiran Abbavaram begins shooting for ‘K-Ramp’
- This Mother’s Day: 6 Inspiring Stories of Mothers Who Are Redefining What It Means to Be “Mom” in 2025
- For the Woman Who Gives Her All—Give Back with Thoughtful Self-Care
For the Woman Who Gives Her All—Give Back with Thoughtful Self-Care
This Mother’s Day, gift her what she truly needs—because she rarely buys it for herself. Moms do it all, often without pause, and rarely indulge in the self-care they so deeply deserve.
This Mother’s Day, gift her what she truly needs—because she rarely buys it for herself. Moms do it all, often without pause, and rarely indulge in the self-care they so deeply deserve. This year, move beyond the usual flowers and chocolates, and surprise her with thoughtful gifts that pamper, protect, and uplift. From luxurious skincare to refreshing home fragrances and nourishing wellness picks, this curated list features everyday essentials with a touch of love—each one designed to make her feel cherished, cared for, and celebrated, just like she should be. Because she always puts herself last—it’s time to put her first
Seva Home Mother’s Day Hamper
The Seva Home Luxe Self-Care Hamper is a thoughtful way to remind her to slow down, breathe, and feel cherished. Featuring a sulphate- and paraben-free body wash and scrub infused with Sage, Peppermint, Charcoal, and Rose Water, it’s designed to bring a sense of refreshment and calm. Paired with a signature Seva Home candle—fragrant, elegant, and symbolic of warmth and protection—this hamper is more than a gift. It’s a gesture of love, wrapped in care.
MRP: INR 2999 (500ml) – Click here to buy
Contains: Evil Eye Candle, Body Wash, Body Scrub, Mother’s Day Greeting Card
Godrej Aer Matic Kit
This Mother’s Day, let her unwind in a space that smells as beautiful as she makes it feel. With delicate floral notes, Godrej Aer Matic in Violet Valley Bloom fills her home with a long-lasting, effortless freshness—because she deserves a breath of calm, every day
MRP: INR 625 – Click here to buy
CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF 50
This Mother’s Day, gift her the glow she deserves. The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF 50 is the perfect blend of hydration and protection—lightweight, non-greasy, and packed with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Ceramides. It nourishes, soothes, and shields her skin from the summer sun, leaving it soft, radiant, and healthy—all day long. Because her skin deserves care as gentle and powerful as she is.
MRP: INR 1500 - Click here to buy
Protinex’s Mother Care
This Mother’s Day, gift an expecting mom the care she truly needs. Protinex Mother's supports her journey with high protein and 28 vital nutrients for both mom and baby. Delicious, convenient, and nourishing—because when she feels her best, her little one thrives too.
MRP: INR 740 - Click here to buy
Loreal Paris Infallible 24H Tinted serum This Mother’s Day, gift her the glow that keeps up with her. The L’Oréal Paris infallible 24H Tinted Serum hydrates, evens skin tone, and delivers all-day radiant coverage. Lightweight, sweat-proof, and enriched with 1% Hyaluronic Acid—it’s makeup and skincare in one easy step for busy, beautiful moms.
MRP: INR 999 - Click here to buy
JOY Lemon Face Wash This Mother’s Day, gift your mom a refreshing skincare essential that brings instant brightness and care—JOY Lemon Face Wash. Enriched with fruity lemon milli globules, it offers 3x instant brightness, removes dullness, controls excess oil, and gently cleanses the skin, making it perfect for her daily routine—especially in the humid summer season.
MRP: INR 195 - Click here to buy