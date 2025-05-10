For the Woman Who Gives Her All—Give Back with Thoughtful Self-Care

This Mother’s Day, gift her what she truly needs—because she rarely buys it for herself. Moms do it all, often without pause, and rarely indulge in the self-care they so deeply deserve. This year, move beyond the usual flowers and chocolates, and surprise her with thoughtful gifts that pamper, protect, and uplift. From luxurious skincare to refreshing home fragrances and nourishing wellness picks, this curated list features everyday essentials with a touch of love—each one designed to make her feel cherished, cared for, and celebrated, just like she should be. Because she always puts herself last—it’s time to put her first Seva Home Mother’s Day Hamper The Seva Home Luxe Self-Care Hamper is a thoughtful way to remind her to slow down, breathe, and feel cherished. Featuring a sulphate- and paraben-free body wash and scrub infused with Sage, Peppermint, Charcoal, and Rose Water, it’s designed to bring a sense of refreshment and calm. Paired with a signature Seva Home candle—fragrant, elegant, and symbolic of warmth and protection—this hamper is more than a gift. It’s a gesture of love, wrapped in care.





MRP: INR 2999 (500ml) – Click here to buy

Contains: Evil Eye Candle, Body Wash, Body Scrub, Mother’s Day Greeting Card Godrej Aer Matic Kit This Mother’s Day, let her unwind in a space that smells as beautiful as she makes it feel. With delicate floral notes, Godrej Aer Matic in Violet Valley Bloom fills her home with a long-lasting, effortless freshness—because she deserves a breath of calm, every day





MRP: INR 625 – Click here to buy

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF 50 This Mother’s Day, gift her the glow she deserves. The CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion with SPF 50 is the perfect blend of hydration and protection—lightweight, non-greasy, and packed with Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide, and Ceramides. It nourishes, soothes, and shields her skin from the summer sun, leaving it soft, radiant, and healthy—all day long. Because her skin deserves care as gentle and powerful as she is.





MRP: INR 1500 - Click here to buy

Protinex’s Mother Care This Mother’s Day, gift an expecting mom the care she truly needs. Protinex Mother's supports her journey with high protein and 28 vital nutrients for both mom and baby. Delicious, convenient, and nourishing—because when she feels her best, her little one thrives too.





MRP: INR 740 - Click here to buy

Loreal Paris Infallible 24H Tinted serum This Mother’s Day, gift her the glow that keeps up with her. The L’Oréal Paris infallible 24H Tinted Serum hydrates, evens skin tone, and delivers all-day radiant coverage. Lightweight, sweat-proof, and enriched with 1% Hyaluronic Acid—it’s makeup and skincare in one easy step for busy, beautiful moms.





MRP: INR 999 - Click here to buy

JOY Lemon Face Wash This Mother’s Day, gift your mom a refreshing skincare essential that brings instant brightness and care—JOY Lemon Face Wash. Enriched with fruity lemon milli globules, it offers 3x instant brightness, removes dullness, controls excess oil, and gently cleanses the skin, making it perfect for her daily routine—especially in the humid summer season.



