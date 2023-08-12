Ayurvedic tips to keep your babies protected during weather change

Newborns are generally more susceptible to weather changes hence keeping them protected becomes increasingly important during such times. The ancient holistic medical system called Ayurveda provides insightful advice on how to care for your infant during changing weather. Including Ayurvedic practices in your baby's daily routine will help strengthen their immunity and guard them against health problems brought on by the weather. These age-old lessons promote a mutually beneficial connection between the child and the rhythms of nature, ensuring their best possible health and development.

Dr. Swathi Ramamurthy, Head R&D, Herby Angel, shares few Ayurvedic tips for protecting children from the effects of changing weather-

Tailored diet and nutrition

According to Ayurvedic principles, changing your baby's nutrition in accordance with the seasons is essential. Focus on warming, comforting foods throughout the colder months, such as soups and cooked grains. Introduce lighter, cooling foods like fresh fruits and vegetables as the temperature rises. Before introducing new foods, don't forget to ask a pediatrician or Ayurvedic specialist for advice. This will help ensure that your baby is fed in a way that supports their vitality as they grow and their body remains in sync with their constitution and the weather.

Daily massage with ayurvedic oils

Ayurveda suggests gentlly massaging the infant with some specific oils like Bala Ashwagandhadi oil. Choose warming oils like sesame during the cooler months of the year will help comfort your baby while encouraging blood circulation. In addition to building muscles, the therapeutic touch will foster an effective bond between you and your child. This won’t just help your infant adapt to the changing weather with resiliency, but regular oil massages will also ensure their well-being in accordance with Ayurvedic principles.

Herbal remedies for seasonal ailments

Integrating herbal treatments into your baby's routine can be a powerful defense against seasonal discomforts. Consider including herbs like holy basil to boost immunity, ginger to help with digestion, and licorice to ease respiratory issues in your little one’s diet after taking advice from a healthcare practitioner. When used under professional guidance, these safe yet powerful herbal remedies will provide you the power to proactively manage health issues brought on by the weather. They ensure your baby's adaptability to the constantly shifting seasons and reaffirm Ayurveda's dedication to overall well-being.

Maintain hydration

Water intake for your baby should always come first during weather changes. Offer sips of water or diluted herbal teas frequently to prevent dehydration, especially during warmer months. Your child will feel more energized and hydrated if you give them hydrating liquids like freshly squeezed citrus fruit juice. The comprehensive idea of nourishing the body from within is in line with this Ayurvedic method for maintaining appropriate fluid balance.

Ayurveda’s guide to weather change!

Incorporating Ayurvedic wisdom into your baby's routine provides an extensive remedy to protect against weather-related concerns. You can help your baby to face the changing seasons with resilience by customizing their nutrition, giving relaxing massages, and using herbs. This ancient approach promotes a positive connection between your child and the cycles of nature, encouraging a sense of well-being. Thus, by prioritizing hydration and creating a balanced environment, you provide a shield against seasonal allergies. Ayurveda guides you in nurturing your baby's health, ensuring its vitality through the ever-changing weather.