Live
- Afghan police destroy seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan
- AP to receive rains for the next three days amid surface circulation
- Transform Your iPhone with Moft's Snap Flow Notepad Accessory
- Military helicopter goes missing in Cambodia: Defence Ministry
- IIT Madras unveils tech-driven initiatives to help India become a global chess powerhouse
- Indian Consulate helping students after Beryl wreaks havoc in Houston
- NorthEast United FC bolster defense with signing of Robin Yadav on multi-year deal
- World Chess title challenger Gukesh to represent India in Olympiad
- Seven acres of poppy farms in Afghanistan destroyed
- BJP assails Cong on 'Samvidhaan hatya', cites dismissal of state govts in 1980
Just In
Cellular inflammation behind rare neurodegenerative condition: Scientists
Researchers have found that inflammation in an immune cell may be responsible for very rare genetic conditions known as lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs).
New Delhi: Researchers have found that inflammation in an immune cell may be responsible for very rare genetic conditions known as lysosomal storage diseases (LSDs).
The LSDs affect one in 7,700 live births and while symptoms present themselves in early ages, most children affected by this scenario die a premature, cruel death.
New research by Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids), affiliated with the University of Toronto, and published in Nature Cell Biology shed lights on this condition which has been lounging in the scientific darkrooms for a long time.
Macrophage cells absorb and digest vast amounts of nutrients to help the immune system function properly. Lysosomes are small organelles that help cells break down and recycle nutrients.
When functional, a lysosome can convert big carbohydrates into tiny sugars, which are then used as an energy source. LSDs cause these macrophage lysosomes to swell and fill with debris, a process that involves enlarged lysosomes struggle to avoid breaking apart and spilling their contents, which would kill the cell, explained the study led by Dr Spencer Freeman, a scientist in the Cell Biology programme; Ruiqi Cai, a senior post-doctoral fellow and Ori Scott, a transition clinician scientist in the Cell Biology programme.
To accomplish this, lysosomes establish a channel that transfers sodium out of the lysosomes, followed by water, to keep them smaller. This sends a sign that the lysosome and cell are stressed.
The stressed macrophages subsequently send out a "SOS" signal by releasing a chemical called MCP-1 (monocyte chemoattractant protein 1), which instructs other macrophages.
The findings indicate that inhibiting the sodium channel or the MCP-1 receptor in macrophages may minimize inflammation and tissue damage in LSDs.
The researchers are likely to keep exploring the molecular underpinnings underlying lysosome failure and inflammation, only then it will be easier to identify new therapeutic targets and enhance the quality of life for individuals suffering with LSDs and other associated disorders such as Parkinson's.