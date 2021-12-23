History of Christmas Tree: Evergreen Conifer such as Fir

History of Christmas Tree: Christmas is celebrated each year, on 25th December, to commemorate and celebrate the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. It is a significant festival for Christians across the word.

People unite with their families, friends as well as relatives and also with their loved ones, have lots of fun, they party, eat delicacies and make a lot of memories.

Most Christian homes, you find decoration both inside as well as outside the home. One of the significant decorative components evergreen Christmas trees.

People tend to put lots of effort while decorating their Christmas tree, they tend to put stars, angels and shiny baubles. They also tend to put gifts under the Christmas tree and tell children that Santa Claus has put them under the Christmas tree. These gifts are wrapped using pretty gift wrappers; hence it excites the children all the more. Across the world, fir tree was used as Christmas tree. The fir tree is an evergreen tree. The pagans initially used the branches of fir tree to decorate their houses in winter season. This activity made them dream of season of spring. Another example is, Romans used fir trees to decorate the cultural temple. This was done in the event of festival of Saturnalia, which is a very significant festival for the Romans. When it comes to Christians, they used fir tree as an everlasting lifelong connection with God, the Almighty one.

Nobody is sure, as to when people started decorating a fir tree as Christmas tree. The tradition has begun in the northern part of the Europe, where in lots of vegetation of fir trees across thousands of years ago.

As per one legend, it states that, there was a monk in the 7th century, who belonged Crediton, which is in Devonshire. While he was travelling to Germany to spread his teaching about God, he spent lot of time in Thuringia. He also indulged himself in doing social deeds, later this place became famous for the Christmas decoration industry. As per one theory, it states that, once has used the triangular shaped tree of fir in order to describe the Holy Trinity. His disciples and coveted people began to symbolize the fir tree as the tree of God. Later in the 12th century, the fir tree was used a symbol of Christianity by hanging it upside down from the ceiling during Christmas season.

Then, the tradition of using the evergreen fir tree during the Christmas began. It is stated that, the 1st decorated Christmas tree was in the year 1510 in Latvia. It is also stated that Martin Luther once decorated Christmas tree having lots of candles, to show his children as how the stars twinkled and shined in the dark night sky. This happened in the 6th century. The sixteenth century markets were set up solely to the festival of Christmas, in small towns of Germany. In this Christmas market, you will everything which you wish to buy to celebrate this festival. You can buy different variety of snacks, sweets, foods, drinks and also presents.