Karwa Chauth 2024 Alternative Ways to View the Moon Without a Sieve

Karwa Chauth is a cherished Hindu festival observed by married women across India, dedicated to praying for their husbands' long lives. This year, Karwa Chauth falls on Sunday, October 20, 2024. Women fast throughout the day without food or water and only break the fast in the evening after sighting the moon through a sieve.

What If You Don’t Have a Sieve?



During the Karwa Chauth celebration, women traditionally view the moon through a sieve. However, what happens if you can't find one or the sieve breaks? While many may feel concerned, there is a simple alternative found in religious practices.

If you are unable to use a sieve, a fine yellow cloth can serve as a substitute. According to astrological guidance, holding the cloth while viewing the moon will suffice for the ritual, ensuring the observance remains complete and without fault.

Key Timings for Karwa Chauth 2024



• Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

• Moonrise Time: 7:54 PM (may vary by location)

• Puja Muhurat: 06:23 PM to 07:45 PM (Duration: 1 hour 21 minutes)

• Fasting Time: 07:56 AM to 07:39 PM (Duration: 11 hours 43 minutes)

• Chaturthi Tithi Starts: 03:16 AM, October 20, 2024

• Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 12:46 AM, October 21, 2024