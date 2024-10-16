Kojagiri Purnima 2024: Significance and Rituals of Lakshmi Puja

Kojagiri Purnima, also known as Sharad Purnima, is a special Hindu festival that falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Ashwin month, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. This day is dedicated to worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. It is believed that praying to her on this auspicious night can bring financial blessings and resolve money-related issues. The word ‘Kojagiri’ means "who is awake," emphasizing the significance of staying up throughout the night to offer prayers and seek the goddess’s blessings.

The Importance of Kojagiri Purnima

Kojagiri Purnima holds deep religious significance as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth during this night. Those who stay awake, remain vigilant, and offer prayers to her with devotion are said to be blessed with wealth and prosperity. The festival is particularly popular in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam, Odisha, and other parts of India.

Devotees believe that by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi in any of her forms, they can ensure that her blessings stay with them for the year ahead. The Kojagiri night is considered a time to remove financial obstacles and ensure abundance in food and wealth.

Rituals of Kojagiri Purnima

The rituals of Kojagiri Purnima include staying awake all night and performing Lakshmi Puja. During the puja, devotees offer prayers with great devotion, lighting lamps, and decorating their homes to welcome the goddess. One of the key rituals is the preparation of rice kheer (sweet pudding made from milk and rice). This kheer is placed under the open sky to absorb the divine rays of the full moon, believed to be showered with 'Amrit' or divine nectar. The next morning, this kheer is consumed as prasad, which is considered to bring blessings of both material and spiritual prosperity.

Spiritual Significance of Sharad Purnima

Sharad Purnima is not only a time for worshipping Goddess Lakshmi but also holds special significance in nature and spirituality. Scriptures describe the night of Sharad Purnima as one where the moon is in its most potent form, shining with 16 phases. Devotees believe that the moonlight on this night carries healing and nurturing properties, making the rituals even more meaningful.

In some regions, this night is also known as Raas Purnima, celebrated to honor Lord Krishna's Raas Leela, the divine dance performed with the Gopis in Vrindavan. The connection between spirituality and nature during Sharad Purnima creates an atmosphere of devotion and reverence for the divine.

Kojagiri Purnima, celebrated on October 16 this year, is a festival that brings together spirituality, devotion, and the belief in the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. From staying awake in prayer to preparing kheer under the moonlight, the rituals of this day symbolize the faith in receiving divine grace. Through these practices, devotees seek abundance and harmony in their lives, ensuring that the goddess’s blessings remain with them throughout the year.