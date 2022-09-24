Look for these 9 Body Language signs to know More about them

Under normal circumstances, you do not give much of second thought to body language signs, unless you are very much interested in the other person or wish to use the information for your advantage.



At specific times, you will be able to get body language signs clearly,

For example, in these below situations

The Approach -When you meet them

The Duration -While you are with them

The Exit-When one or both of leave.

1. Legs

Watch someone's legs and you would discover lot more about them. A person's legs are definitely good indicator as to what they are really feeling, that is because they are furthest away from their head. For example, you might have noticed, when someone is about to leave, their legs leave first. That might be because they are in a hurry or they might not like you and wish to get away from you as early as possible. Whatever be the reason, their legs will offer you more clues about the individual.

They will point a foot in the direction they wish to go. Similar thing does happen even with the arms, when you are driving a car and tend to see something that grabs your attention, often your arms would drift over in that direction, taking the steering wheel and the car with it.

Unconsciously you feel the need to move towards whatever it is. Same with the legs.

A person's legs will tell you much more about the individual, as to what they are feeling than their facial expression, their words or their tone of voice.

Know why?

The reason being, people are better aware of their words, which help determine their facial expressions and are able to control them more.

2. Torso

The word Torso comes from the Latin thyrsus, meaning stalk. This is the trunk area of the body, which contains the vital organs, hence sculptors tend to include it with the head when they create a bust. U

Unlike statues, the torso is actually very flexible. This can both twist as well turn. It can bend forward and also backward. And like the legs, it is one of those areas, we are less conscious control over. Hence if someone turns their torso away from you, they could be unconsciously stating that, they wish to leave or they might feel threatened and display a primitive instinct to protect their vital organs, the other reason could be, they simply do not like you. Of course, if someone they really do not like, they would go even further and turn their back on them or give them cold shoulder.

3. Arms

In General, both arms and hands also help you express yourself better. It might also help someone to visualize what you are talking about. For example, you caught a fish, to say it was big one, you generally tend to extend your arms to provide them a rough idea

You also tend to open your arms wide, when you feel confident and when you are nervous, you might wring your hands together. Similarly, when you feel bored or impatient, you might drum your fingers on the table or shove your hands in your pockets.

It is definitely easy to spot these signals because people tend to keep their hands in front of their torso, especially when they are sitting down. When you meet someone for the first time, it is common to extend a hand.

But what if they don't? Are they trying to be defensive> are they socially awkward?

Likewise, someone who crosses their arms might be creating a barrier between you and them or they might just be very relaxed so you need to look for other signal as well in order to determine which one it is.

Where the arms are concerned, it has got lot to do with both stress as well as comfort levels. The more open as well as expansive a person arm are, the more relaxed they tend to feel.

However, when they feel stressed, they might cross their arms or keep them tucked in close to their body.

4. Head

Head is a good indicator of a person's stress levels, unless you have got a medical condition, which forces you do so, it would be very hard to keep you head still.

You would find yourself tilting it to one side when you are thinking about something or when you are listening to an explanation.

You can also bend your head forward as well as back. A person whose head is pointing downwards might be displaying a sign of submission. With this gesture, they are unconsciously protecting their throat, which might indicate fear or stress.

But this action also exposes the crown of the head, the hardest part. Hence it could be sign that the other person is expecting resistance or conflict of some kind or another.

Like two stags battling for dominance during the rutting season.

Someone whose head is slightly raised gives off an air of confidence, they are exposing their throat, showing that they are feeling sure of themselves and are relaxed.

5. Head Motion

Try to notice someone's head during the 3 phases of contact (Approach, duration and exit) and watch for the movement.

Are they tilting their head?

Are they tilting their head? Are they moving their head upward and downward?

Do things change during your interaction with them? It can be difficult to judge what is going on in a spilt second. More often than not, you require to gauge their unconscious body language over a period of time.

The way their movements change would offer you mor information about their thoughts and feelings.

The way their movements tend to change would offer you more information about their thoughts as well as feelings, so it pays to be patient and let the signs make themselves known.

6. Eyes and Lips

Most of time, both your lips as well as eyes do make up for about 80% of your facial expressions. Most of the time, these expressions tend to happen naturally. You smile when you are happy. Your lips tend to curl up and your eyes tend to get brighter. It might also sparkle.

You do not have to think much about it because it is automatic. But all the time, we are social animals and sometimes, we force ourself to conform.

Likewise, when you meet a relative, whom you have not seen for a long period of time, you feel very much compelled to smile and ask them how they are. Even if you do not care much, still you tend to put brave face. The reason, you been taught to socialize, it an expected thing.

Both your lips as well as eyes can be manipulated to hide your true feelings, but even if you manage to do that, those feeling would try to work their way out somewhere or other.

7. Neck

This varies depending upon the sex of the individual. Most often, when someone feels stressed, they would touch their neck area. Men often tend to play with their collar or with their tie. Women tend to touch their neck just below the Adam's apple. Incase if they are pregnant, they might put their hand on their belly.

The reason? Because where the mind goes, the body tend to feel much compelled to follow along with it.

8. Eyebrows

When you tend to run into a friend, someone whom you like? You would raise your eyebrows briefly. Unconsciously. It Is greeting behavior as if you are saying" I know this person, or we have something in common".

When you do it, the other person does it as well. They mirror this" eyebrow flash" back at you.

Humans do it. Monkey do it. Apes do it.

It is signal that you are part of the pack. One of the gang. So, when you try it on, someone you do not know, they would respond. They would try to wonder, if they somehow know you.

They feel part of the pack and that would encourage them to flash back at you.

9. Inner smile

Whenever you meet someone, think of all the people you really like them, all the people you are connected to. These people mean something to you and they make you feel good inside, and you tend to feel, as if the whole body is smiling.

The warmth you feel inside gets transmitted to the other person. And naturally, if you can project an inner smile, so can other people.

Some points to remember

You need to remember that, none of these signals on their own would provide you the whole picture.

An individual with their head down, wringing their hands and tapping their foot might be nervous. However, someone with their head down and tapping their foot might be thinking about a song, or trying to remember something. Hence, you need to take into consideration all the signs together and use them to assess as to how you think the other individual is feeling.

In countries like Japan, flashing eyebrows is considered as an sign of sexual interest.

In others, men holding hands is perfectly normal.