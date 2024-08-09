Mother's Determination Leads to Launch of CP Foundation Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center in Balanagar, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Driven by a mother's unwavering determination to provide affordable and comprehensive care, CP Foundation Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center has been launched in Balanagar, Hyderabad. This initiative, started by G Sushma, a devoted mother of a child with cerebral palsy, aims to offer a wide range of therapies at the best possible price.

The journey of G Sushma began when she sought treatment for her son, G Nidhish Prince, across various centers in India, only to find the costs prohibitively expensive. Determined to make a difference for her child and others facing similar challenges, she established the CP Foundation Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center. Her mission is to ensure that effective and comprehensive treatment is within reach for everyone who needs it.

The center offers a variety of essential therapies for patients with cerebral palsy, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and more. In addition to outpatient services, the center also provides inpatient services to ensure continuous and intensive care for those in need.



Supporting this noble cause, popular actor Nirupam, widely known for his role as Doctor Babu in the daily serial Kartheeka Deepam, graced the launch event with his presence, showing solidarity and encouragement.

Dr. Fouzia, BPTH/BPT, M.I.A.P., is the leading medical professional supporting this initiative. With her expertise and dedication, the center aims to offer comprehensive physiotherapy services tailored to individual needs.



This new facility marks a significant milestone in the journey of providing inclusive healthcare. The CP Foundation Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Center in Balanagar is set to become a beacon of hope for families seeking affordable and effective treatment for cerebral palsy and other conditions requiring diverse therapeutic interventions.

