Narali Purnima 2025: Date, Rituals, and Why It Shares the Day with Raksha Bandhan

Narali Purnima, a cherished coastal festival, will be celebrated this year on Saturday, August 9, 2025, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. This rare alignment brings together the traditions of sea worship and the celebration of sibling bonds, making the day doubly special for many across India’s western coastline.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, the Purnima Tithi begins at 2:12 PM on August 8 and concludes at 1:24 PM on August 9. Falling in the Hindu month of Shravan, this festival is particularly significant for fishing communities in Maharashtra, Goa, and the Konkan region, though its variations are celebrated nationwide.

Meaning and Cultural Variations

The name comes from two Sanskrit words: Narali (coconut) and Purnima (full moon). The day is devoted to Lord Varun, the sea god, with offerings of coconuts symbolizing gratitude for protection and prosperity. While coastal Maharashtra observes Narali Purnima, other regions mark it as:

Avani Avittam in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka

in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka Kajri Purnima in parts of North India

Rituals and Festivities

The celebrations begin with fishermen decorating their boats with flowers and vibrant designs. Coconuts are offered to the sea, prayers are chanted for safe voyages, and some fishermen embark on short symbolic boat trips.

Brahmin communities observe Shravani Upakarma, a ritual involving Vedic chanting, fasting, and the ceremonial changing of the sacred thread (Janeyu). Families prepare Narali Bhaat (sweet coconut rice) and enjoy community gatherings filled with singing, dancing, and shared meals.

Significance

Narali Purnima marks the end of the monsoon and the start of the fishing season. For those who depend on the sea for their livelihood, it’s a heartfelt occasion to thank nature for calm waters and abundance. The coconut offering is also seen as a spiritual shield against danger at sea.

Beyond its religious meaning, the festival strengthens community ties, encourages environmental respect through tree planting, and celebrates the deep connection between humans and nature.

Wishes to Share