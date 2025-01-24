Live
- PM Modi to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha conclave on January 28
- Volleyball tourney in Bengal's Malda inaugurated by firing gun shots in air, FIR filed
- South Korean stocks close higher over hopes for rate cuts
- Two Additional Judges Sworn in at AP High Court
- BIMSTEC states eye action plan against cyber crimes
- Hyundai Launches the All-New Hyundai Creta EV at JSP Hyundai
- International solar conference celebrates 125 years of solar physics research in India: IIA
- National Tourism Day 2025: Date, Significance, History, and Theme
- Republic Day 2025: Creative Ways to Decorate Your Home
- No new ED notice, clarifies Paytm as shares drop
Just In
National Tourism Day 2025: Date, Significance, History, and Theme
Celebrate National Tourism Day 2025 by promoting sustainable tourism, preserving cultural heritage, and embracing the spirit of travel across India
National Tourism Day, observed every year on January 25, aims to highlight the importance of tourism in shaping a nation's growth, economy, and cultural understanding. This day focuses on the diverse aspects of tourism while encouraging responsible practices for a sustainable future.
With India’s wealth of history, traditions, and natural beauty, tourism fosters economic development and strengthens cultural exchange. National Tourism Day encourages everyone to appreciate and protect these resources while creating a welcoming environment for visitors.
History of National Tourism Day
National Tourism Day was instituted by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, to recognize tourism's essential role in the country’s economy. January 25 was chosen to commemorate the establishment of the Department of Tourism in 1949, a pivotal step in formalizing the tourism industry. This milestone marked the beginning of recognizing tourism as a vital contributor to national growth.
Significance of National Tourism Day
This day serves as a platform for stakeholders in tourism, including the government, travel agencies, and hospitality services, to discuss growth opportunities and sustainable practices.
National Tourism Day also emphasizes conserving India's cultural heritage and natural landscapes. Advocating for responsible tourism ensures the protection of historical sites, the environment, and the integrity of local communities.
National Tourism Day 2025 Theme
The theme for 2025 is “Tourism for Inclusive Growth,” highlighting tourism’s potential to drive economic growth and foster inclusivity within communities.
Quotes for National Tourism Day 2025
Happy National Tourism Day! Let’s cherish the beauty of our incredible country.
Explore, connect, and celebrate the wonders of travel today and every day!
Wishing you unforgettable journeys filled with discovery and joy.
May tourism inspire harmony, growth, and appreciation for our diverse heritage.
Celebrate this day by learning something new about a place nearby.
Embrace the spirit of travel and the power of tourism to connect, educate, and unite people across the globe.