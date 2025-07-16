On Katrina Kaif’s birthday, let’s take a look back at some of her most iconic on-screen fashion moments

Born to dazzle, Katrina Kaif has never missed a beat when it comes to style. As the Bollywood diva celebrates her birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of her most iconic fashion moments. From ethereal red-carpet gowns to effortless airport looks, Katrina’s wardrobe is a masterclass in elegance, glamour, and grace proving time and again why she’s a true style icon. The maroon dress looks from Fitoor





Katrina Kaif’s stunning maroon dress in Fitoor was a vision of romance and drama. The flowing silhouette, paired with her fiery red hair, created a look that was both ethereal and striking. With minimal accessories and graceful poise, she let the bold colour speak for itself, making it one of her most unforgettable on-screen fashion moments.

The glamorous white shirt and black skirt from Tees Maar Khan





Katrina looked beyond desirable in the white shirt, black shorts and black hat that she donned for the number. We've all stolen men's clothing items but looking that sexy was only a dream, before Katrina taught us how to do it right.

The pink saree looks from Bharat





Katrina Kaif's breezy pink saree from Bharat is the epitome of effortless elegance. With its soft drape and minimal styling, the look struck the perfect balance between grace and simplicity.

The Iconic Kala Chashma song





Katrina Kaif's bold wayfarers in Kala Chashma instantly turned into a trend, adding a sharp, edgy touch to her glamorous avatar. The sleek black frames became just as iconic as her moves.

Denim rompers from Kamli song



