ParentShaala App Launched to Empower Modern Parenting

At the grand Super Family Fest in Hyderabad, psychologist Sudheer Sandra unveiled the ‘ParentShaala’ app at Shilpakala Vedika, attended by 1,300+ parents and children. Guests of honour included storyteller Rama Ravi, NHE Director Mallikarjuna Rao, and Dr Ippalapalli Ramesh.

The app offers expert guidance and community support, combining Indian values with modern parenting to reduce screen time and build stronger family bonds. Sandra also launched the ‘Super Mom Program’, a 52-week initiative for aspiring mothers. Four women—Gali Maheshwari, Niharika Reddy, Jayalakshmi, and Indira Irene—were felicitated for outstanding social service.