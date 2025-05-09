Scientific Study on Mantra and Sonic Therapy Begins at NYRI: Devrishi Named Principal Advisor

A new scientific research programme has been launched under the Nada Yoga Research Institute (NYRI) to investigate the effects of mantra frequencies and sound resonance on human health. The institute, operating under the Sanatan Wisdom Foundation, aims to explore the intersection of ancient Vedic sonic systems and modern biomedical science.

The initiative is being guided by Devrishi, an Indian philosopher and spiritual researcher, who was formerly active in the Indian film industry as a music composer and filmmaker under his birth name, Rishikesh Pandey. Having stepped away from mainstream cinema, he transitioned into the study of consciousness and Vedic sound, and adopted the name Devrishi to reflect this shift. He now serves as the Principal Research Advisor to NYRI.

The core objective of NYRI’s research is to study how specific mantra vibrations, when uttered with accurate frequency and pronunciation, affect various systems within the body. The institute will use modern scientific instruments to analyze biometric responses—such as heart rate variability, neural activity, and emotional stability—during controlled mantra exposure.

The research is being conducted in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team including medical doctors, neuroscientists, sound engineers, and Sanskrit scholars. The institute plans to engage with premier institutions such as AIIMS, IITs, and government bodies including the Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. NYRI also intends to publish its findings for review by global organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNESCO, in alignment with international standards for integrative medicine.

To bridge laboratory research with real-world application, Nada Yoga Research Institute will organize Nyri Sonic Retreats—guided therapy programmes where participants experience sound-based healing in monitored settings. These sessions will also generate live observational data to support further research.

On June 21, 2025, the institute will conduct a special experimental event titled ‘Nada Yagya’, featuring 51 trained Vedic scholars chanting in unison. The event will be studied using biomedical tools to measure group resonance and its impact on human physiology. A detailed report will be prepared and shared with both domestic and international institutions.

This effort reflects a growing interest in evidence-based approaches to ancient practices. Rather than promoting spiritual belief, the NYRI initiative seeks to establish a research-driven foundation for sound therapy, using measurable parameters and scientific validation.