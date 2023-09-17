10 most famous Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in India you can't miss

New Delhi: India's bustling and well-known Ganesh Chaturthi festival honors Lord Ganesha, the elephant-headed deity of knowledge and prosperity. Ganesha idols are installed during the event, along with prayers, customs, and public meetings. Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel have created a list of 10 of India's most well-known Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations that you shouldn't miss:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai is known for its epic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Massive Ganesha idols, ornate decorations, and spectacular processions bring the city to life. The Arabian Sea idol immersion is a highlight that draws a sizable number of people.

Pune, Maharashtra: Pune is known for its rich cultural legacy and its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Throughout the festival, the city hosts a large number of pandals (temporary decorative buildings) and holds a number of cultural events.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Huge processions with finely carved idols highlight Hyderabad's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The towering and beautifully crafted idols of the Khairatabad Ganesh are especially well known.

Bengal, West: Kolkata: While Ganesh Chaturthi is not as well-known in Kolkata as it is in other regions of India, the city nevertheless sees some lovely decorations and celebrations, frequently fusing the event with local culture.

Delhi: Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed in the capital city. Ganesha idols can be found in numerous pandals and temples, and the festival spirit permeates the entire city.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu: The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in Chennai are a blend of tradition and fun. In addition to processions, idols are kept in the Kapaleeshwarar Temple and other nearby temples.

Goa: Ganesh Chaturthi is enthusiastically observed in Goa. After the event, many villages construct lovely pandals and submerge the idols in rivers or the sea.

Nashik, Maharashtra: Nashik celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with colorful processions and imaginative idols. An important event is the submersion of the idols in the Godavari River.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Bengaluru hosts a variety of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, including neighborhood fairs and private homes with idols. Important locations include the Bull Temple and the Dodda Ganesh Temple.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The popularity of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Jaipur is growing. A magnificent display of decorations and public processions mark the celebration.

These are just a few of India's numerous, exuberant Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The festival is enhanced by the distinct flavors of each location, creating a genuinely vibrant and varied celebration of the birth of Lord Ganesha.