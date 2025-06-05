The Hajj Pilgrimage: A Sacred Journey and Pillar of Islam

Each year, millions of Muslims from around the world gather in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to undertake Hajj — one of the five foundational pillars of Islam. This sacred pilgrimage, obligatory for all Muslims who are physically and financially able, represents a deep act of faith and devotion.

When Is Hajj Observed?

Hajj is conducted annually during the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Hijri lunar calendar. The pilgrimage spans five or six days, typically from the 8th to the 12th or 13th of the month. In 2025, the Hajj will take place from June 4 to June 9, as per the Gregorian calendar, subject to the lunar moon sighting. The festival of Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic celebration, begins upon the sighting of the new crescent moon and continues for four days.

What Makes Dhu al-Hijjah Special?

Dhu al-Hijjah is one of the four sacred months in Islam and carries deep spiritual significance. Pilgrims from across the globe travel to Saudi Arabia during this month to complete the rites prescribed in Islamic tradition.

Participation and Regulations

Due to high demand and limited capacity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regulates access to Hajj. Pilgrims must secure an official permit, and international visitors are required to exit the country after the pilgrimage or after visiting associated holy cities like Medina and Jeddah, if part of their travel package.

Spiritual Significance and Rituals of Hajj

Hajj is not just a physical journey but a profound spiritual endeavor testing faith, patience, and endurance. It commemorates the acts of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham), his wife Hajar, and their son Ismail.

Key Sacred Sites Visited During Hajj

• Kaaba (Masjid al-Haram, Mecca): Pilgrims begin by circumambulating the Kaaba seven times.

• Safa and Marwa Hills: Pilgrims walk between these two hills, reenacting Hajar's search for water.

• Mina: Known for its sprawling tent city, pilgrims stay here before proceeding to Arafat.

• Mount Arafat: The spiritual climax of Hajj, where Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon.

• Muzdalifah: Pilgrims collect pebbles here for the next major ritual.

Ihram: The State of Spiritual Purity

Pilgrims enter a sacred state called ihram, signifying purity and humility.

• Men wear two unstitched white cloths.

• Women wear loose-fitting, modest garments, typically white, covering the body except the face and hands.

Certain actions are prohibited:

• Cutting hair or nails

• Wearing perfume

• Engaging in disputes or intimate relations

Core Rituals of Hajj

1. Tawaf: Seven anti-clockwise rounds around the Kaaba.

2. Sa’i: Walking between Safa and Marwa hills.

3. Standing at Arafat (Wuquf): A central ritual involving prayer and reflection from noon until sunset.

4. Muzdalifah: Collecting pebbles and spending the night in open air.

5. Ramy al-Jamarat (Stoning the Devil): Throwing stones at three symbolic pillars in Mina, recalling Ibrahim’s resistance to Satan’s temptations.

6. Animal Sacrifice: Symbolizing Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son; observed globally during Eid al-Adha.

7. Shaving/Cutting Hair: Men shave their heads or trim hair, women cut a small portion.

Conclusion: Completing the Pilgrimage

Pilgrims, after performing these core rites, return to the Grand Mosque in Mecca for a final circumambulation of the Kaaba. This marks the completion of the pilgrimage, a spiritually transformative experience and a significant milestone in a Muslim’s faith journey.

The Five Pillars of Islam

1. Shahada (Faith): Declaring belief in the oneness of God and Muhammad as His prophet.

2. Salah (Prayer): Performing five daily prayers.

3. Zakat (Charity): Giving a portion of wealth to the needy.

4. Sawm (Fasting): Observing fasts during the holy month of Ramadan.

5. Hajj (Pilgrimage): The once-in-a-lifetime journey to Mecca for eligible Muslims.

This pilgrimage remains a pinnacle of religious expression for Muslims worldwide, symbolizing unity, submission, and spiritual renewal.